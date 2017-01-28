WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:09 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Edited for accuracy


Yea cos obviously if Tompkins had scored a try a game down under or ranked high on the Dally M table then he still would have come back to you :lol:

Just like Joe Burgess and Lee Mossop, its nothing to do with them failing, they are just homesick. Wigan must be brilliant!

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:14 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
leedsnsouths wrote:
Yea cos obviously if Tompkins had scored a try a game down under or ranked high on the Dally M table then he still would have come back to you :lol:

Just like Joe Burgess and Lee Mossop, its nothing to do with them failing, they are just homesick. Wigan must be brilliant!



How's that training ground of yours this year? :UMB:
Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:31 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
leedsnsouths wrote:
Yea cos obviously if Tompkins had scored a try a game down under or ranked high on the Dally M table then he still would have come back to you :lol:

Just like Joe Burgess and Lee Mossop, its nothing to do with them failing, they are just homesick. Wigan must be brilliant!


Just like Segayaro loved playing for Leeds and was always committed to staying...

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:48 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
leedsnsouths wrote:
Yea cos obviously if Tompkins had scored a try a game down under or ranked high on the Dally M table then he still would have come back to you :lol:

Just like Joe Burgess and Lee Mossop, its nothing to do with them failing, they are just homesick. Wigan must be brilliant!


Why was he a failure?

Take your Tomkins hating glasses off for one second and answer that question honestly. I know Leeds fans hate him with a passion, as indicated whilst booing him when he was wearing an England jersey but can you explain why he was a failure?

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:12 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Why was he a failure?

Take your Tomkins hating glasses off for one second and answer that question honestly. I know Leeds fans hate him with a passion, as indicated whilst booing him when he was wearing an England jersey but can you explain why he was a failure?


Well he certainly didn't succeed did he?
His first season was full of defensive errors and little attacking threat.
In his second season he was injured half the time and poor the other half.
He also didn't make the playoffs either season.
The only success on his part was convincing a team to pay him around 1 mill a year to be a below average fullback (by NRL standards).

BTW I was at that game at headingly, and there were plenty of people in Wakey Cas and Hull shirts booing him too.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:38 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Pre season optimism doesn't half make people brave!

Leedsnsouths plucking up the courage to come back on here proves that. It's good to have him/her and their crazy one eyed views back!
