Cherry_Warrior wrote: Why was he a failure?



Take your Tomkins hating glasses off for one second and answer that question honestly. I know Leeds fans hate him with a passion, as indicated whilst booing him when he was wearing an England jersey but can you explain why he was a failure?

Well he certainly didn't succeed did he?His first season was full of defensive errors and little attacking threat.In his second season he was injured half the time and poor the other half.He also didn't make the playoffs either season.The only success on his part was convincing a team to pay him around 1 mill a year to be a below average fullback (by NRL standards).BTW I was at that game at headingly, and there were plenty of people in Wakey Cas and Hull shirts booing him too.Bearing in mind that this was at the time when he was still grabbing peoples arms and holding them in tackles, no one particularly liked him.