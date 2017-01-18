|
Wigan Peer wrote:
Maybe some clubs should merge, that may help with financing a competitive team....
You're right, there's far too many 62-0 type scorelines popping up in SL atm.
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:44 pm
you keep riding that wave sunshine
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:50 pm
Enjoy the scoreline, we'll enjoy the trophy.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:50 pm
Good grief ... a Wakey fan comes onto the Wigan message board to talk salary caps, and in next to no time he's laughing about the 62-0.
Who'd have thought it?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:31 pm
Only responding to a jibe
We don't get many results like that at BV!
Just wanted to highlight its not lack of ambition or financial mismanagement that means that certain clubs can't spend up to the cap. As a club without a sugar daddy -we for example just don't have enough punters coming in the gates to top up the gap. Carter has said if we can shift 4-5k season tickets, we could spend to cap. At the moment we are doing about 2.5k so a way to go yet.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:22 pm
More consistent performance over a number of season could build crowds, Trinity have struggled to build on any good seasons they have had. There looks to be some good young talent, it might be hard to keep hold of them. I think you will be top 8 again.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:06 pm
Yeah hopefully, bit of a chicken and the egg scenario really. Can't spend cap to get good performances, hard to increase crowds losing most weeks.
Hopefully we can "do a Cas" they came back from 3500k fans, into top 6 contenders and up to 6 - 8k attendances.
We seem to have recruited well but I never take anything for granted as a Wakey fan
FWIW - I reckon your lot are clear favourites for the title, none of the other big boys have recruited that well and as long as you stay injury free - I'd stick plenty on a consecutive GF appearance at least.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:30 pm
Were the only team paying someone as a Marquee player but he definitley isnt that
Sat Jan 28, 2017 2:57 pm
Would have thought the reasons for the lack of marauee signings were pretty obvious
top NRL players get paid around £700k a year, which is more than most SL clubs could afford
Then, even if you could pay, you are unlikely to be able to attract anyone that is anywhere near an origin shirt (which they are also paid handsomely for btw)
Many clubs will have a marquee player but the only proper marquee signing has been Tomkins, and you only got him because he was failing in the NRL and wanted to come home
Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:20 pm
Edited for accuracy
