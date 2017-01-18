WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

 
Post a reply

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:13 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4357
Location: Outside your remit
Wigan Peer wrote:
Maybe some clubs should merge, that may help with financing a competitive team....


You're right, there's far too many 62-0 type scorelines popping up in SL atm. :lol:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:44 pm
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13835
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
TrinityIHC wrote:
You're right, there's far too many 62-0 type scorelines popping up in SL atm. :lol:


you keep riding that wave sunshine
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:50 pm
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 434
TrinityIHC wrote:
You're right, there's far too many 62-0 type scorelines popping up in SL atm. :lol:


Enjoy the scoreline, we'll enjoy the trophy.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:50 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13385
Good grief ... a Wakey fan comes onto the Wigan message board to talk salary caps, and in next to no time he's laughing about the 62-0.

Who'd have thought it?

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:31 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4357
Location: Outside your remit
Cruncher wrote:
Good grief ... a Wakey fan comes onto the Wigan message board to talk salary caps, and in next to no time he's laughing about the 62-0.

Who'd have thought it?


Only responding to a jibe :lol: We don't get many results like that at BV!

Just wanted to highlight its not lack of ambition or financial mismanagement that means that certain clubs can't spend up to the cap. As a club without a sugar daddy -we for example just don't have enough punters coming in the gates to top up the gap. Carter has said if we can shift 4-5k season tickets, we could spend to cap. At the moment we are doing about 2.5k so a way to go yet.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:22 pm
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 749
Location: Wigan
TrinityIHC wrote:
Only responding to a jibe :lol: We don't get many results like that at BV!

Just wanted to highlight its not lack of ambition or financial mismanagement that means that certain clubs can't spend up to the cap. As a club without a sugar daddy -we for example just don't have enough punters coming in the gates to top up the gap. Carter has said if we can shift 4-5k season tickets, we could spend to cap. At the moment we are doing about 2.5k so a way to go yet.


More consistent performance over a number of season could build crowds, Trinity have struggled to build on any good seasons they have had. There looks to be some good young talent, it might be hard to keep hold of them. I think you will be top 8 again.
Wigan home of league

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:06 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4357
Location: Outside your remit
stpatricks wrote:
More consistent performance over a number of season could build crowds, Trinity have struggled to build on any good seasons they have had. There looks to be some good young talent, it might be hard to keep hold of them. I think you will be top 8 again.


Yeah hopefully, bit of a chicken and the egg scenario really. Can't spend cap to get good performances, hard to increase crowds losing most weeks.

Hopefully we can "do a Cas" they came back from 3500k fans, into top 6 contenders and up to 6 - 8k attendances.

We seem to have recruited well but I never take anything for granted as a Wakey fan :lol:

FWIW - I reckon your lot are clear favourites for the title, none of the other big boys have recruited that well and as long as you stay injury free - I'd stick plenty on a consecutive GF appearance at least.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:30 pm
King Johns II User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 435
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
Were the only team paying someone as a Marquee player but he definitley isnt that

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 2:57 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1021
Would have thought the reasons for the lack of marauee signings were pretty obvious

top NRL players get paid around £700k a year, which is more than most SL clubs could afford
Then, even if you could pay, you are unlikely to be able to attract anyone that is anywhere near an origin shirt (which they are also paid handsomely for btw)

Many clubs will have a marquee player but the only proper marquee signing has been Tomkins, and you only got him because he was failing in the NRL and wanted to come home

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:20 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 547
leedsnsouths wrote:
Would have thought the reasons for the lack of marauee signings were pretty obvious

top NRL players get paid around £700k a year, which is more than most SL clubs could afford
Then, even if you could pay, you are unlikely to be able to attract anyone that is anywhere near an origin shirt (which they are also paid handsomely for btw)

Many clubs will have a marquee player but the only proper marquee signing has been Tomkins, and you only got him because he wanted to come home


Edited for accuracy
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cherry_Warrior, CM Punk, Finfin, Google [Bot], Itchy Arsenal, jamesg794, jaws1, jgmac13, leg_end, Levrier, Listerofsmeg, MattyB, MidlandsWarrior2, Norris Cole, Pieman, Singing Warrior, spartakmixtapes, Superted and 247 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,8301,62875,7204,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  