stpatricks wrote: More consistent performance over a number of season could build crowds, Trinity have struggled to build on any good seasons they have had. There looks to be some good young talent, it might be hard to keep hold of them. I think you will be top 8 again.

Yeah hopefully, bit of a chicken and the egg scenario really. Can't spend cap to get good performances, hard to increase crowds losing most weeks.Hopefully we can "do a Cas" they came back from 3500k fans, into top 6 contenders and up to 6 - 8k attendances.We seem to have recruited well but I never take anything for granted as a Wakey fanFWIW - I reckon your lot are clear favourites for the title, none of the other big boys have recruited that well and as long as you stay injury free - I'd stick plenty on a consecutive GF appearance at least.