Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:00 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4345
Location: Outside your remit
Alffi_7 wrote:
The new TV deal covers all the cap.

http://www.totalrl.com/ins-outs-super-l ... w-tv-deal/

Under the terms of the new contract the annual payment to Super League clubs will rise to £1,825,000 per club, which will just about cover the salary cap.


Not according to Michael Carter - just looked back through his tweets and he's saying we get 1.65m central funding. Higher than I thought, but not all covered tbh.

https://twitter.com/MichaelC1873/status/789096876025012224
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:52 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2359
Location: Atherton
looks like hes lying then

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:48 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4345
Location: Outside your remit
Pieman wrote:
looks like hes lying then


Just no.. he's not that kind of guy. Dunno what has been arranged for the rest of it, some set aside specifically for academy or embed the pathway maybe?
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:13 pm
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5410
Location: 3 Peers
TrinityIHC wrote:
Just no.. he's not that kind of guy. Dunno what has been arranged for the rest of it, some set aside specifically for academy or embed the pathway maybe?


Perhaps it's just us that get a larger amount then....
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:46 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2359
Location: Atherton
TrinityIHC wrote:
Just no.. he's not that kind of guy. Dunno what has been arranged for the rest of it, some set aside specifically for academy or embed the pathway maybe?


Central funding is 1.85mil for all teams, if he chooses to put just 1.65 into the first team then that upto him. Bear in mind there are sponsorships, merchandise and gate receipts and other outside sources to fund the running for the rest of the club.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:55 am
leg_end
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 04, 2004 10:30 pm
Posts: 1672
Location: Wigan
Wigan Peer wrote:
Perhaps it's just us that get a larger amount then....


:NAUGHTY: Don't set them off. :lol:
I am not biased; I'm not bothered who beats St. Helens.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:23 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4345
Location: Outside your remit
Pieman wrote:
Central funding is 1.85mil for all teams, if he chooses to put just 1.65 into the first team then that upto him. Bear in mind there are sponsorships, merchandise and gate receipts and other outside sources to fund the running for the rest of the club.


With the greatest respect, you'll forgive me if I choose to take Carter at his word, being actually responsible for dealing with the central funding coming into a SL club. He clearly says its only 1.65m that he receives.

Wakey is no longer losing money, so if we were getting 1.85, we'd be spending to cap.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:18 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2359
Location: Atherton
TrinityIHC wrote:
With the greatest respect, you'll forgive me if I choose to take Carter at his word, being actually responsible for dealing with the central funding coming into a SL club. He clearly says its only 1.65m that he receives.

Wakey is no longer losing money, so if we were getting 1.85, we'd be spending to cap.


Sky have stated what they will be giving, if they dont are they not in breach of the contract?...somehow I feel that they would be so stupid.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:53 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4345
Location: Outside your remit
Pieman wrote:
Sky have stated what they will be giving, if they dont are they not in breach of the contract?...somehow I feel that they would be so stupid.


Why would Carter say we only get £1.65m on a public forum if it weren't true?

Honestly, I don't know the reasons why but Carter is an honest bloke (almost to a fault) and has nothing to gain by saying that if it's not true.

Like I say, the only thing that would make sense is if the rest is mandated by the RFL to go to specific purposes.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:33 am
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5410
Location: 3 Peers
leg_end wrote:
:NAUGHTY: Don't set them off. :lol:


Maybe some clubs should merge, that may help with financing a competitive team....
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
