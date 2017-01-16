Alffi_7 wrote:
The new TV deal covers all the cap.
http://www.totalrl.com/ins-outs-super-l ... w-tv-deal/
Under the terms of the new contract the annual payment to Super League clubs will rise to £1,825,000 per club, which will just about cover the salary cap.
Not according to Michael Carter - just looked back through his tweets and he's saying we get 1.65m central funding. Higher than I thought, but not all covered tbh.
https://twitter.com/MichaelC1873/status/789096876025012224