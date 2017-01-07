(Website)

Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1

Geoff

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 4959

http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_245 ... quees.html Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13376

Geoff wrote: http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24528-harrison-clubs-are-scared-to-sign-marquees.html



All I can say is I'm glad he's not my agent.



That was some incoherent, self-contradictory gabble, that.



He basically seems to be saying that the salary cap is killing the British game. He's probably right, but that isn't going to cut any ice coming from an agent, who naturally is only interested in getting the biggest pay-deals that he can for his players (and will probably not hesitate to send them to Union if they can't get what they want here).



And we should be recruiting the likes of Greg Inglish, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith ... 'but only for the right reasons ... so they can make a new life for themselves'.



????



In which universe is this guy classified as a sports professional? All I can say is I'm glad he's not my agent.That was some incoherent, self-contradictory gabble, that.He basically seems to be saying that the salary cap is killing the British game. He's probably right, but that isn't going to cut any ice coming from an agent, who naturally is only interested in getting the biggest pay-deals that he can for his players (and will probably not hesitate to send them to Union if they can't get what they want here).And we should be recruiting the likes of Greg Inglish, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith ... 'but only for the right reasons ... so they can make a new life for themselves'.????In which universe is this guy classified as a sports professional? Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12126

It's frightening really that clubs aren't using the marquee player rule, says to me that perhaps the money isn't actually there to raise the cap. Why haven't Saints, for example, gone to the NRL with an open cheque book and brought in a superstar halfback? Can't blame the RFL for that. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 539

We need people like Koukash to stick around though because now it seems that the only way to stop RL stagnating is generating some much needed media attention then hopefully BT will make an offer to buy RL or something and force the hand of SKY to pump more money in. Either that or the RFL actually pull their finger out and get some ideas flowing because all i can see for the last 10 years or so they have done absolutely nothing. I have been a supporter of raising the cap for years but it is starting to seem as though clubs cant afford/won't risk the risk of these Aussie/Union situations happening. Koukash championed the idea and he hasn't made a bloody marquee signingWe need people like Koukash to stick around though because now it seems that the only way to stop RL stagnating is generating some much needed media attention then hopefully BT will make an offer to buy RL or something and force the hand of SKY to pump more money in. Either that or the RFL actually pull their finger out and get some ideas flowing because all i can see for the last 10 years or so they have done absolutely nothing. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13376

Cherry_Warrior wrote: We need people like Koukash to stick around though because now it seems that the only way to stop RL stagnating is generating some much needed media attention then hopefully BT will make an offer to buy RL or something and force the hand of SKY to pump more money in. Either that or the RFL actually pull their finger out and get some ideas flowing because all i can see for the last 10 years or so they have done absolutely nothing. I have been a supporter of raising the cap for years but it is starting to seem as though clubs cant afford/won't risk the risk of these Aussie/Union situations happening. Koukash championed the idea and he hasn't made a bloody marquee signingWe need people like Koukash to stick around though because now it seems that the only way to stop RL stagnating is generating some much needed media attention then hopefully BT will make an offer to buy RL or something and force the hand of SKY to pump more money in. Either that or the RFL actually pull their finger out and get some ideas flowing because all i can see for the last 10 years or so they have done absolutely nothing.



You're right. The RFL are utterly useless, mainly because they demonstrate an appalling lack of ambition ... but that seems to be replicated by many of our club chairmen. Some, the likes of Wakey, Widnes and Hull KR - appear to be perennially skint, but others - as you say, Saints and Salford for two - seem to content themselves each season with a hatful of average-to-poor (presumably because they are cheap) signings.



The marquee player rule felt like a big step forward at the time, but thus far it's being criminally underused.



Admittedly, it doesn't help with Union players - who almost universally now seem to have a vastly inflated opinion of their own worth - only talking in telephone numbers, and Australia's stars having proved less than superhuman when it comes to Britain's bad weather. You have to be wary of forking out that kind of cash for a Union guy who could take months and months to adapt to the code (if he ever does), or an Aussie who may try to wriggle out of his contract as soon as it starts raining.



But my concern is that we've now settled comfortably into this rut of being the Poverty Row sport. We're so used to losing our best players within a couple of years of their emergence, we're so used to no-one of consequence wanting to come here, we're so used to barely getting a moment's air-time on national TV (unless it's bad news), we're so used to the fact that half our stadia barely boast a crowd on match days - even Wembley is only half-full for the Cup Final - that we just accept it. It's a kind of blithe inertia, which eventually is going to see us relegated back to semi-amateur status.



Somehow or other we need to break this cycle - but don't ask me how if the will to improve just isn't there. I seem to remember Ian Lenagan trying to shake things up a couple of years ago, and not getting enough support from the other clubs to make anything notable happen. It's a painful predicament for those of us who remember the early 90s, when RL was one of the biggest draws on telly. It would obviously help if the RFL could find some way to get the money in - and surely that isn't totally beyond them. For example, it would be nice if they were as tough when it came to negotiating TV deals as they appear to be when negotiating their own salaries. You're right. The RFL are utterly useless, mainly because they demonstrate an appalling lack of ambition ... but that seems to be replicated by many of our club chairmen. Some, the likes of Wakey, Widnes and Hull KR - appear to be perennially skint, but others - as you say, Saints and Salford for two - seem to content themselves each season with a hatful of average-to-poor (presumably because they are cheap) signings.The marquee player rule felt like a big step forward at the time, but thus far it's being criminally underused.Admittedly, it doesn't help with Union players - who almost universally now seem to have a vastly inflated opinion of their own worth - only talking in telephone numbers, and Australia's stars having proved less than superhuman when it comes to Britain's bad weather. You have to be wary of forking out that kind of cash for a Union guy who could take months and months to adapt to the code (if he ever does), or an Aussie who may try to wriggle out of his contract as soon as it starts raining.But my concern is that we've now settled comfortably into this rut of being the Poverty Row sport. We're so used to losing our best players within a couple of years of their emergence, we're so used to no-one of consequence wanting to come here, we're so used to barely getting a moment's air-time on national TV (unless it's bad news), we're so used to the fact that half our stadia barely boast a crowd on match days - even Wembley is only half-full for the Cup Final - that we just accept it. It's a kind of blithe inertia, which eventually is going to see us relegated back to semi-amateur status.Somehow or other we need to break this cycle - but don't ask me how if the will to improve just isn't there. I seem to remember Ian Lenagan trying to shake things up a couple of years ago, and not getting enough support from the other clubs to make anything notable happen. It's a painful predicament for those of us who remember the early 90s, when RL was one of the biggest draws on telly. It would obviously help if the RFL could find some way to get the money in - and surely that isn't totally beyond them. For example, it would be nice if they were as tough when it came to negotiating TV deals as they appear to be when negotiating their own salaries. mailman Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm

Posts: 161

Location: Warrington

I would imagine all clubs (not sure how many that is), has their highest earner as the designated marquee signing and then uses the extra cap space that this creates on the rest of the squad. Geoff

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 4959

mailman wrote: I would imagine all clubs (not sure how many that is), has their highest earner as the designated marquee signing and then uses the extra cap space that this creates on the rest of the squad.

Most aren't even spending the full cap allowance. Most aren't even spending the full cap allowance. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13376

Geoff wrote: Most aren't even spending the full cap allowance.



It's almost as if they want nothing more than to keep trundling along, being average.



But then we saw that when Wigan were top dogs. The response was not to try and challenge them, but to endlessly complain and then introduce a salary cap to dumb that soaring standard down. It's almost as if they want nothing more than to keep trundling along, being average.But then we saw that when Wigan were top dogs. The response was not to try and challenge them, but to endlessly complain and then introduce a salary cap to dumb that soaring standard down. Pieman

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm

Posts: 2355

Location: Atherton

Geoff wrote: Most aren't even spending the full cap allowance.



its a disgrace considering the cap is paid for by sky its a disgrace considering the cap is paid for by sky Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: GiantJake1988, JWarriors, Norris Cole and 114 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,502,618 1,897 75,678 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























