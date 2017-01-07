WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:04 pm
Geoff
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_245 ... quees.html

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:42 pm
Cruncher
Geoff wrote:
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24528-harrison-clubs-are-scared-to-sign-marquees.html


All I can say is I'm glad he's not my agent.

That was some incoherent, self-contradictory gabble, that.

He basically seems to be saying that the salary cap is killing the British game. He's probably right, but that isn't going to cut any ice coming from an agent, who naturally is only interested in getting the biggest pay-deals that he can for his players (and will probably not hesitate to send them to Union if they can't get what they want here).

And we should be recruiting the likes of Greg Inglish, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith ... 'but only for the right reasons ... so they can make a new life for themselves'.

????

In which universe is this guy classified as a sports professional?

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:15 pm
Grimmy
It's frightening really that clubs aren't using the marquee player rule, says to me that perhaps the money isn't actually there to raise the cap. Why haven't Saints, for example, gone to the NRL with an open cheque book and brought in a superstar halfback? Can't blame the RFL for that.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:41 pm
Cherry_Warrior
I have been a supporter of raising the cap for years but it is starting to seem as though clubs cant afford/won't risk the risk of these Aussie/Union situations happening. Koukash championed the idea and he hasn't made a bloody marquee signing :lol: :lol: We need people like Koukash to stick around though because now it seems that the only way to stop RL stagnating is generating some much needed media attention then hopefully BT will make an offer to buy RL or something and force the hand of SKY to pump more money in. Either that or the RFL actually pull their finger out and get some ideas flowing because all i can see for the last 10 years or so they have done absolutely nothing.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:27 am
Cruncher
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I have been a supporter of raising the cap for years but it is starting to seem as though clubs cant afford/won't risk the risk of these Aussie/Union situations happening. Koukash championed the idea and he hasn't made a bloody marquee signing :lol: :lol: We need people like Koukash to stick around though because now it seems that the only way to stop RL stagnating is generating some much needed media attention then hopefully BT will make an offer to buy RL or something and force the hand of SKY to pump more money in. Either that or the RFL actually pull their finger out and get some ideas flowing because all i can see for the last 10 years or so they have done absolutely nothing.


You're right. The RFL are utterly useless, mainly because they demonstrate an appalling lack of ambition ... but that seems to be replicated by many of our club chairmen. Some, the likes of Wakey, Widnes and Hull KR - appear to be perennially skint, but others - as you say, Saints and Salford for two - seem to content themselves each season with a hatful of average-to-poor (presumably because they are cheap) signings.

The marquee player rule felt like a big step forward at the time, but thus far it's being criminally underused.

Admittedly, it doesn't help with Union players - who almost universally now seem to have a vastly inflated opinion of their own worth - only talking in telephone numbers, and Australia's stars having proved less than superhuman when it comes to Britain's bad weather. You have to be wary of forking out that kind of cash for a Union guy who could take months and months to adapt to the code (if he ever does), or an Aussie who may try to wriggle out of his contract as soon as it starts raining.

But my concern is that we've now settled comfortably into this rut of being the Poverty Row sport. We're so used to losing our best players within a couple of years of their emergence, we're so used to no-one of consequence wanting to come here, we're so used to barely getting a moment's air-time on national TV (unless it's bad news), we're so used to the fact that half our stadia barely boast a crowd on match days - even Wembley is only half-full for the Cup Final - that we just accept it. It's a kind of blithe inertia, which eventually is going to see us relegated back to semi-amateur status.

Somehow or other we need to break this cycle - but don't ask me how if the will to improve just isn't there. I seem to remember Ian Lenagan trying to shake things up a couple of years ago, and not getting enough support from the other clubs to make anything notable happen. It's a painful predicament for those of us who remember the early 90s, when RL was one of the biggest draws on telly. It would obviously help if the RFL could find some way to get the money in - and surely that isn't totally beyond them. For example, it would be nice if they were as tough when it came to negotiating TV deals as they appear to be when negotiating their own salaries.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:00 pm
mailman
I would imagine all clubs (not sure how many that is), has their highest earner as the designated marquee signing and then uses the extra cap space that this creates on the rest of the squad.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:37 pm
Geoff
mailman wrote:
I would imagine all clubs (not sure how many that is), has their highest earner as the designated marquee signing and then uses the extra cap space that this creates on the rest of the squad.

Most aren't even spending the full cap allowance.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:53 pm
Cruncher
Geoff wrote:
Most aren't even spending the full cap allowance.


It's almost as if they want nothing more than to keep trundling along, being average.

But then we saw that when Wigan were top dogs. The response was not to try and challenge them, but to endlessly complain and then introduce a salary cap to dumb that soaring standard down.

Re: Are we the only club with a marquee player now?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:32 pm
Pieman
Geoff wrote:
Most aren't even spending the full cap allowance.


its a disgrace considering the cap is paid for by sky

