Geoff wrote: http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24528-harrison-clubs-are-scared-to-sign-marquees.html

All I can say is I'm glad he's not my agent.That was some incoherent, self-contradictory gabble, that.He basically seems to be saying that the salary cap is killing the British game. He's probably right, but that isn't going to cut any ice coming from an agent, who naturally is only interested in getting the biggest pay-deals that he can for his players (and will probably not hesitate to send them to Union if they can't get what they want here).And we should be recruiting the likes of Greg Inglish, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith ... 'but only for the right reasons ... so they can make a new life for themselves'.????In which universe is this guy classified as a sports professional?