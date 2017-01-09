WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trigger happy

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:12 pm
WIZEB wrote:
He was executed, wrongfully.


You could always try a private prosecution or a citizens arrest:if you feel strongly about it. :shock:

They seem to have stopped 'executing ' them though.So now in a country short of money they can waste lots and lots of it on a court case and ensuring he gets free entertainment,food and drink and can have a riot when he feels like it,and sell and use lots of drugs.

PS - If it's so bad in this country - please leave!
Re: Trigger happy

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:20 am
The telling piece for me is just how little the press have made of it. When you think back to Duggan etc.

I think its good proportionate policing. I'm thankful to the police that this poop is dead and no longer a threat to me, the public in general or the Police.
Re: Trigger happy

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:08 am
The Sin Bin has nearly come out of cardiac arrest.
Keep up the good work campers.

Re: Trigger happy

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:11 pm
Well, it does go to show that attitude and preconceptions affect our view.
I am not sure that ' he deserved it' has any merit in law.
I was not there and don't know the facts, along with everyone on here I assume, but I too was left with doubt based on the scant info I did get.

The man had a gun. The man was clearly a danger. Chances are in the extreme he could be shot and probably killed. He was killed.

A planned operation, hopefully the objective was to stop him and arrest him. If so, the outcome was not achieved, so an investigation will ensue.

Close-grouped shots through a windscreen show he was shot sitting bolt upright in the drivers seat.
So not ducking and diving then.
If he had the gun in his hand at that time in VIEW then he is a threat ... he could be toast ... he is a bit stupid or concerned that his life is at risk from some hoodlums in plain cars.
But these are plain clothes firearms officers who presumably let him know otherwise and advise him on how to give himself up.
They are calm, they are trained, not trigger-happy in any regard.

What I find let's the police down is the vague politician talk that is dripped out.
A gun is found in the car ...
But where?
It bloody matters.
It had better have been near the driver, because if it's found in the boot it ain't good.

Hopefully the investigation will help get at the truth.

If one buys into the 'an officer felt threatened so shot' type of 'evidence' as an investigator, then lessons may well not be learned.
All I would hope for is that lessons are learned.

The police record is excellent, but not always crystal clear.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Trigger happy

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:26 pm
Live by the sword, die by the sword. No tears from me.

Should law enforcements stop killing people? I'm not really aware of that many incidents in the U.K. In recent times but in the USA, for sure. My "favourite" one was the execution of a deaf man who was reaching for a card to show the police officers he was deaf. Pumped about 20 bullets into him. Probably received a medal for it too

