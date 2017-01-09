Well, it does go to show that attitude and preconceptions affect our view.

I am not sure that ' he deserved it' has any merit in law.

I was not there and don't know the facts, along with everyone on here I assume, but I too was left with doubt based on the scant info I did get.



The man had a gun. The man was clearly a danger. Chances are in the extreme he could be shot and probably killed. He was killed.



A planned operation, hopefully the objective was to stop him and arrest him. If so, the outcome was not achieved, so an investigation will ensue.



Close-grouped shots through a windscreen show he was shot sitting bolt upright in the drivers seat.

So not ducking and diving then.

If he had the gun in his hand at that time in VIEW then he is a threat ... he could be toast ... he is a bit stupid or concerned that his life is at risk from some hoodlums in plain cars.

But these are plain clothes firearms officers who presumably let him know otherwise and advise him on how to give himself up.

They are calm, they are trained, not trigger-happy in any regard.



What I find let's the police down is the vague politician talk that is dripped out.

A gun is found in the car ...

But where?

It bloody matters.

It had better have been near the driver, because if it's found in the boot it ain't good.



Hopefully the investigation will help get at the truth.



If one buys into the 'an officer felt threatened so shot' type of 'evidence' as an investigator, then lessons may well not be learned.

All I would hope for is that lessons are learned.



The police record is excellent, but not always crystal clear.