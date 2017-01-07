WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trigger happy

Trigger happy

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:46 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9271
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Do our law enforcement agencies need to stop executing members of the general public?
At least there was a gun discovered, no surprises there!

Re: Trigger happy

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:30 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 720
WIZEB wrote:
Do our law enforcement agencies need to stop executing members of the general public?
At least there was a gun discovered, no surprises there!


Public he was , general he wasn't , until all the facts are known its pointless discussing it , but if you want to poop stir that is your perogative
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Trigger happy

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:36 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9271
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
GUBRATS wrote:
Public he was , general he wasn't , until all the facts are known its pointless discussing it , but if you want to poop stir that is your perogative


Facts? :lol:

Re: Trigger happy

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:48 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 720
WIZEB wrote:
Facts? :lol:


Well one ' Fact ' is he wasn't a member of the general public , don't know about your world , but mine doesn't have violent drug dealing criminals walking around wily nily

So again , until more information comes to the public domain , nothing to discuss
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Trigger happy

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:29 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9271
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
GUBRATS wrote:
Well one ' Fact ' is he wasn't a member of the general public , don't know about your world , but mine doesn't have violent drug dealing criminals walking around wily nily


You obviously don't know fact from fiction.
We'll move on.

Re: Trigger happy

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:57 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14281
Allegedly shot from within a police car. If he didn't actually have a gun in his hand makes you wonder. Perhaps he did though - clearly a bit nervous of something with all those CCTV cameras on his house.

Re: Trigger happy

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:51 pm
Cronus
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm
Posts: 6455
Location: comfortably numb
Trigger-happy police? :DOH: Might wanna check your stats on that. :lol:

EVERY town and city in the UK has violent drug dealing criminals walking around. All of them. No exceptions. If you don't realise that you're naive as hell.

Anyway, this was not an 'off-the-cuff' operation. It was well-planned and carried out in conjunction with others in the area. This type and scale of operation is not carried out without extensive surveillance and solid intelligence, and approval from above. They knew the targets would be armed, or they wouldn't have pulled an armed stop.

And while I have a degree of sympathy with the family, I have none for the deceased. The fewer of his type running around, the better. You gonna cry over a violent, armed, drug-dealing muppet? Or do you believe he was a good innocent boy like his daddy said? Gimme a break. Are you actually that naive? :THINK:

A small insight into the Asian drug-dealing scene, I live very close to a large Pakistani area and we see it every day. There's an 'ice-cream' shop nearby. It's open all year round and is surprisingly popular with Pakistani lads of...oh...between 16 and 30 - rain, wind or shine. A fleet of powerful and expensive white Mercs/Audis sits outside and they all meet to enjoy, erm, perhaps a nice scoop of double choc with sprinkles. Every so often a taxi will pull up, the driver will pop in (those lads love their ice cream) before heading off with a 'delivery'.

I mention the cars because something common around Manchester is the Pakistani dealers are now driving white Mercedes and Audis. They're the 'in' cars for their scene, moving on from the Subarus and Evos they preferred a few years ago. Don't believe me? Have a drive around Cheetham Hill or Bury, and I imagine, Bradford or Huddersfield.

I also enjoyed a taxi ride a few years ago during which the Pakistani driver told me how he was being put under increasing pressure from said lads to deliver drugs. He was a father of 3 and wasn't interested, but gave me an insight into the sort of growing underworld in Northern cities. He was scared of where it might end. The drugs scene is simply enormous, and far more visible than it used to be.

Fun fact: he lives round the corner and was taking me home from the airport one night after a few very long and tiring days away with work. Ten minutes after he dropped me off he came round with a gorgeous home-cooked meal from his wife. "We thought you might enjoy this after your time away". Amazing. The food was bloody good too.

Re: Trigger happy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:38 am
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9271
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Your apparent naivety in insinuating me naieve is rather amusing.
Then again perhaps you were referencing GUBRATS naieve comments.

