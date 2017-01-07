Off-topic discussion.

Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1

WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9271

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

Do our law enforcement agencies need to stop executing members of the general public?

At least there was a gun discovered, no surprises there! GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 720

WIZEB wrote: Do our law enforcement agencies need to stop executing members of the general public?

At least there was a gun discovered, no surprises there!



Public he was , general he wasn't , until all the facts are known its pointless discussing it , but if you want to poop stir that is your perogative Public he was , general he wasn't , until all the facts are known its pointless discussing it , but if you want to poop stir that is your perogative snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9271

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

GUBRATS wrote: Public he was , general he wasn't , until all the facts are known its pointless discussing it , but if you want to poop stir that is your perogative



Facts? Facts? GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 720

WIZEB wrote: Facts?



Well one ' Fact ' is he wasn't a member of the general public , don't know about your world , but mine doesn't have violent drug dealing criminals walking around wily nily



So again , until more information comes to the public domain , nothing to discuss Well one ' Fact ' is he wasn't a member of the general public , don't know about your world , but mine doesn't have violent drug dealing criminals walking around wily nilySo again , until more information comes to the public domain , nothing to discuss snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9271

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

GUBRATS wrote: Well one ' Fact ' is he wasn't a member of the general public , don't know about your world , but mine doesn't have violent drug dealing criminals walking around wily nily





You obviously don't know fact from fiction.

We'll move on. You obviously don't know fact from fiction.We'll move on. Dally

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 14281

Allegedly shot from within a police car. If he didn't actually have a gun in his hand makes you wonder. Perhaps he did though - clearly a bit nervous of something with all those CCTV cameras on his house. Cronus

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm

Posts: 6455

Location: comfortably numb

Might wanna check your stats on that.



EVERY town and city in the UK has violent drug dealing criminals walking around. All of them. No exceptions. If you don't realise that you're naive as hell.



Anyway, this was not an 'off-the-cuff' operation. It was well-planned and carried out in conjunction with others in the area. This type and scale of operation is not carried out without extensive surveillance and solid intelligence, and approval from above. They knew the targets would be armed, or they wouldn't have pulled an armed stop.



And while I have a degree of sympathy with the family, I have none for the deceased. The fewer of his type running around, the better. You gonna cry over a violent, armed, drug-dealing muppet? Or do you believe he was a good innocent boy like his daddy said? Gimme a break. Are you actually that naive?



A small insight into the Asian drug-dealing scene, I live very close to a large Pakistani area and we see it every day. There's an 'ice-cream' shop nearby. It's open all year round and is surprisingly popular with Pakistani lads of...oh...between 16 and 30 - rain, wind or shine. A fleet of powerful and expensive white Mercs/Audis sits outside and they all meet to enjoy, erm, perhaps a nice scoop of double choc with sprinkles. Every so often a taxi will pull up, the driver will pop in (those lads love their ice cream) before heading off with a 'delivery'.



I mention the cars because something common around Manchester is the Pakistani dealers are now driving white Mercedes and Audis. They're the 'in' cars for their scene, moving on from the Subarus and Evos they preferred a few years ago. Don't believe me? Have a drive around Cheetham Hill or Bury, and I imagine, Bradford or Huddersfield.



I also enjoyed a taxi ride a few years ago during which the Pakistani driver told me how he was being put under increasing pressure from said lads to deliver drugs. He was a father of 3 and wasn't interested, but gave me an insight into the sort of growing underworld in Northern cities. He was scared of where it might end. The drugs scene is simply enormous, and far more visible than it used to be.



Fun fact: he lives round the corner and was taking me home from the airport one night after a few very long and tiring days away with work. Ten minutes after he dropped me off he came round with a gorgeous home-cooked meal from his wife. "We thought you might enjoy this after your time away". Amazing. The food was bloody good too. Trigger-happy police?Might wanna check your stats on that.EVERY town and city in the UK has violent drug dealing criminals walking around. All of them. No exceptions. If you don't realise that you're naive as hell.Anyway, this was not an 'off-the-cuff' operation. It was well-planned and carried out in conjunction with others in the area. This type and scale of operation is not carried out without extensive surveillance and solid intelligence, and approval from above. They knew the targets would be armed, or they wouldn't have pulled an armed stop.And while I have a degree of sympathy with the family, I have none for the deceased. The fewer of his type running around, the better. You gonna cry over a violent, armed, drug-dealing muppet? Or do you believe he was a good innocent boy like his daddy said? Gimme a break. Are you actually that naive?A small insight into the Asian drug-dealing scene, I live very close to a large Pakistani area and we see it every day. There's an 'ice-cream' shop nearby. It's open all year round and is surprisingly popular with Pakistani lads of...oh...between 16 and 30 - rain, wind or shine. A fleet of powerful and expensive white Mercs/Audis sits outside and they all meet to enjoy, erm, perhaps a nice scoop of double choc with sprinkles. Every so often a taxi will pull up, the driver will pop in (those lads love their ice cream) before heading off with a 'delivery'.I mention the cars because something common around Manchester is the Pakistani dealers are now driving white Mercedes and Audis. They're the 'in' cars for their scene, moving on from the Subarus and Evos they preferred a few years ago. Don't believe me? Have a drive around Cheetham Hill or Bury, and I imagine, Bradford or Huddersfield.I also enjoyed a taxi ride a few years ago during which the Pakistani driver told me how he was being put under increasing pressure from said lads to deliver drugs. He was a father of 3 and wasn't interested, but gave me an insight into the sort of growing underworld in Northern cities. He was scared of where it might end. The drugs scene is simply enormous, and far more visible than it used to be.Fun fact: he lives round the corner and was taking me home from the airport one night after a few very long and tiring days away with work. Ten minutes after he dropped me off he came round with a gorgeous home-cooked meal from his wife. "We thought you might enjoy this after your time away". Amazing. The food was bloody good too. WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9271

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

Your apparent naivety in insinuating me naieve is rather amusing.

Then again perhaps you were referencing GUBRATS naieve comments. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 14 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,500,146 824 75,665 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























