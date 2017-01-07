WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who's going to the Mend a Puncture Jungle ?

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Who's going to the Mend a Puncture Jungle ?

 
Post a reply

Who's going to the Mend a Puncture Jungle ?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:20 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1255
& is there a preferred watering hole where most will head to pre match ?

Re: Who's going to the Mend a Puncture Jungle ?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:50 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1363
Location: In't Tap Room
Last time I went was in 2007, for a Castleford v Leigh Championship match. Stuart Donlon played for Castleford that day and they handed us a proper pasting.

The was a pub across from the ground called the boot room. I recall the day vividly as there was a group of supporters in the beer garden attempting and failing spectacularly to set fire to a replica shirt of the team from the dark side of the borough. One of the more bizzare away trips over the years.

I also recall the ground was looking a little tired and unchanged from my previous visits to Wheldon Road over donkeys years.

I will be interested to see what the ensuing 10 years of Super League and with it over £10 million of central funding has done in terms of improvements to the ground since.

As our next visit is scheduled for a cold bleak winter night in February, and I am getting on a bit, I pray for a little more cover from the elements this time round. :-)

Re: Who's going to the Mend a Puncture Jungle ?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:00 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 720
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Last time I went was in 2007, for a Castleford v Leigh Championship match. Stuart Donlon played for Castleford that day and they handed us a proper pasting.

The was a pub across from the ground called the boot room. I recall the day vividly as there was a group of supporters in the beer garden attempting and failing spectacularly to set fire to a replica shirt of the team from the dark side of the borough. One of the more bizzare away trips over the years.

I also recall the ground was looking a little tired and unchanged from my previous visits to Wheldon Road over donkeys years.

I will be interested to see what the ensuing 10 years of Super League and with it over £10 million of central funding has done in terms of improvements to the ground since.

As our next visit is scheduled for a cold bleak winter night in February, and I am getting on a bit, I pray for a little more cover from the elements this time round. :-)


Harold as you probably know poop doesn't burn too well , but we did manage to incinerate it properly a few days later in my chimenea

We had just won the shirt in a pool ' Ashes ' test match in the Boot room , Big Gaz won the decider

We might well repeat it as I'me certain I've got an old pie shirt knocking about in the wardrobe ( won at an auction I think ) , as for Wheldon road , it reminds me of Hilton Park , nowt rong wi it
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Who's going to the Mend a Puncture Jungle ?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:44 pm
invmatt User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm
Posts: 605
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Last time I went was in 2007, for a Castleford v Leigh Championship match. Stuart Donlon played for Castleford that day and they handed us a proper pasting.

The was a pub across from the ground called the boot room. I recall the day vividly as there was a group of supporters in the beer garden attempting and failing spectacularly to set fire to a replica shirt of the team from the dark side of the borough. One of the more bizzare away trips over the years.

I also recall the ground was looking a little tired and unchanged from my previous visits to Wheldon Road over donkeys years.

I will be interested to see what the ensuing 10 years of Super League and with it over £10 million of central funding has done in terms of improvements to the ground since.

As our next visit is scheduled for a cold bleak winter night in February, and I am getting on a bit, I pray for a little more cover from the elements this time round. :-)


1. As the new stadium is going to begin mid way through this year it's pointless investing too much money into something we'll be moving out of. Bringing money into it just makes you sound bitter, guess what 10m when spent on other vital resources don't really leave that much cash left over.

2. There's always enough space for people to stand under cover down the side under the gantry.

3. Enjoy your visit.
ct.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, fun time frankie, Harold Rigby Jnr, invmatt, JackDiggle and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,500,1231,49675,6654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  