Last time I went was in 2007, for a Castleford v Leigh Championship match. Stuart Donlon played for Castleford that day and they handed us a proper pasting.
The was a pub across from the ground called the boot room. I recall the day vividly as there was a group of supporters in the beer garden attempting and failing spectacularly to set fire to a replica shirt of the team from the dark side of the borough. One of the more bizzare away trips over the years.
I also recall the ground was looking a little tired and unchanged from my previous visits to Wheldon Road over donkeys years.
I will be interested to see what the ensuing 10 years of Super League and with it over £10 million of central funding has done in terms of improvements to the ground since.
As our next visit is scheduled for a cold bleak winter night in February, and I am getting on a bit, I pray for a little more cover from the elements this time round.