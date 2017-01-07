|
Anyone seen this Twitter account called the informer? Making a few claims from what I've seen!
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:19 pm
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:27 pm
Can't be arsed with this kind of thing.
Why hide behind twitter?
Had enough of gossip now.
Que sera.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:34 pm
You know that old saying about empty vessels making the most noise?
The tweets sound like someone who's desperate to convince people they're in the know but are failing to do that. So are getting more and more OTT to try and drum up some attention
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:38 pm
Same words and phrase used by Peltz on Twitter the other day.
Just as the story changed from 'debts addressed, not liquidated bid' to 'just another newco, grovel to RFL, niaive meeting bid'
Think it's time for the knackers yard
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:50 pm
12 followers. I don't think he is going to bring down the government just yet.
(and I feel fine)
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:57 pm
You know me am a scoby am a player.
A licky bum bum down!
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:43 pm
Even we couldn't threaten to fine someone who hasn't just been paid, can we???
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:00 pm
Informer! By snow... Born and raised I Toronto!!!!! We have a spy in the camp
Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:25 pm
Yet another Halifax fan suffering with acute boredom. It was bad enough the guy who was impersonating Mick Gledhill and Marc Green. Surprised Rohan Smith has entertained it.
