Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:17 pm
phillgee
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3085
Location: The right side of the pennines
Anyone seen this Twitter account called the informer? Making a few claims from what I've seen!

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:19 pm
phillgee
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3085
Location: The right side of the pennines
https://twitter.com/TheRLInformer?s=08

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:27 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25667
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Can't be arsed with this kind of thing.

Why hide behind twitter?

Had enough of gossip now.

Que sera.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:34 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2590
You know that old saying about empty vessels making the most noise?

The tweets sound like someone who's desperate to convince people they're in the know but are failing to do that. So are getting more and more OTT to try and drum up some attention
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:38 pm
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 187
Location: South of Bratfud
Same words and phrase used by Peltz on Twitter the other day.

Just as the story changed from 'debts addressed, not liquidated bid' to 'just another newco, grovel to RFL, niaive meeting bid'

Think it's time for the knackers yard

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:50 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9507
Location: Here
12 followers. I don't think he is going to bring down the government just yet.
(and I feel fine)

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:57 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5704
You know me am a scoby am a player.

A licky bum bum down!
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:43 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1296
Location: Mirfield
Even we couldn't threaten to fine someone who hasn't just been paid, can we???

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:00 pm
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 187
Location: South of Bratfud
Informer! By snow... Born and raised I Toronto!!!!! We have a spy in the camp

:)

Re: The informer

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:25 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 88
Yet another Halifax fan suffering with acute boredom. It was bad enough the guy who was impersonating Mick Gledhill and Marc Green. Surprised Rohan Smith has entertained it.

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bob Dylan's Hat, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, Cassandra, Cookie, Dannyboywt, debaser, djhudds, dummyrunner, feel the noize, Ferocious Aardvark, fifty50, GeoffRoebuck, gingdong, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, hindle xiii, jockabull, jools, Norman Bates, Nothus, Paddyfc, paulwalker71, psychostring, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, smiffythebull, Spannerz, St. Enoch, thepimp007, Top House Lad, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, zapperbull and 416 guests

