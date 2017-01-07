The cas/sale saga rumbles on. With emails proving Sale put solomonas worth at at least 200k as that was what they did at one time offer. What has also come out is solomonas wages.
2015 49k
2016 60k
2017 he was due to earn 70k
He apparently asked Cas for an improved contract of 95k which they declined to give.
60k doesn't seem much for a record breaking tryscorer -especially when we know that Keith Mason was earning 90k
Did Cas undervalue him?
2015 49k
2016 60k
2017 he was due to earn 70k
He apparently asked Cas for an improved contract of 95k which they declined to give.
60k doesn't seem much for a record breaking tryscorer -especially when we know that Keith Mason was earning 90k
Did Cas undervalue him?