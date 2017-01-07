WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Solomonas wage

Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:23 pm
The cas/sale saga rumbles on. With emails proving Sale put solomonas worth at at least 200k as that was what they did at one time offer. What has also come out is solomonas wages.
2015 49k
2016 60k
2017 he was due to earn 70k
He apparently asked Cas for an improved contract of 95k which they declined to give.

60k doesn't seem much for a record breaking tryscorer -especially when we know that Keith Mason was earning 90k

Did Cas undervalue him?
Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:36 pm
they should have taken the money that sale bid for him

why try keep a player that doesnt want to stay, we know that doesnt work
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:37 pm
He would also have earned 60k in 2016 if he scored 5 trys, its his 2017 wage that should have showed his achievements and 70k would have been an absolute joke. I am really disgusted with what he and his scumbag agent have done but I would have hoped cas would have tried looking after him a bit better than that considering his 2016 form

Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:50 pm
As was pointed out jools, the contract was signed before his 'record breaking season'

God I hope castleford take them to the cleaners, Diamond has acted like a complete tool.

Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:42 pm
It was- the question is if they were just signing him would they be paying him the same? I suspect the answer is no- and did they make a mistake in not acknowledging that?

I agree I hope cas (with backing from the RFL) make Sale pay big time- but would this have been prevented if Cas had acknowledged how much this player meant to them in Monetary terms to the player himself....
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:50 pm
Regardless of how much Cas paid Solomona it wouldn't have been a match for what Sale were offering

Re: Solomonas wage

Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:56 pm
True- but if he were happy then he wouldn't have gone looking. I suspect it wasn't Sale that did the looking.
