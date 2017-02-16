Boom, quality signing for Fax. I do think that Huddersfield will be in the bottom 4 with the team they have so its a complete surprise for us to be able to bring in a player of AOB's quality. Great news as well for Fax that 2 of Huddersfields better players last night were their hookers so hopefully that will continue and we can get him for a bit longer.
