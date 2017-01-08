WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Adam O'Brien

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:50 pm
Lockers700 wrote:
Yeah good signing, well done Huddersfield? Glad to see your youth policy has come up trumps again!


Nowt wrong with our youth policy but like any club if good young players come up we will take them it's smart business !!

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:43 am
Lockers700 wrote:
Yeah good signing, well done Huddersfield? Glad to see your youth policy has come up trumps again!



55 posts eh? Well done Lockers! Youve come up trumps!

(If theyre all of ths calibre its a waste of a good keyboard!) :wink:
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:37 pm
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Scott Grix, Kyle Wood, Craig Huby all average players who will probably not improve as in late 30s or over 30 years of age.
Huby was better than average at Cas but has been average for us.
Eorl Crabtree - Right time to retire, was once great but now average but plays the odd good game.
Josh Johnson - average, young yes but very small for a prop. (Heard he was to sign for Bradford but obviously now wont be)
Jake Connor - Great prospect and skill levels but very very slow - would have liked him to stay.
Joe Wardle - Wasnt great last season but big loss.
Jamie Ellis - For me not a loss (some would disagree) will go well in Championship but not top 6 super league standard.

I'm not criticising your recruitment only time will tell if it's been successful, just merely questioning jools's choice of words when he said the club had let average players' go. from my understanding average or not depending on opinions, your club were powerless to stop them going with the exception of Ellis and Crabtree who was retiring anyway.

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:14 pm
the stella kid wrote:
I like the way Clough is dismissed as average. He might not be a world beater but he has played in four grand finals and two challenge cup finals. That is a massive amount of experience and he is not too old either.


this
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:15 pm
dickie mint wrote:
I'm not criticising your recruitment only time will tell if it's been successful, just merely questioning jools's choice of words when he said the club had let average players' go. from my understanding average or not depending on opinions, your club were powerless to stop them going with the exception of Ellis and Crabtree who was retiring anyway.


crabtree actually wanted another year but stone had other ideas for him.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
