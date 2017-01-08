GiantJake1988 wrote: Scott Grix, Kyle Wood, Craig Huby all average players who will probably not improve as in late 30s or over 30 years of age.

Huby was better than average at Cas but has been average for us.

Eorl Crabtree - Right time to retire, was once great but now average but plays the odd good game.

Josh Johnson - average, young yes but very small for a prop. (Heard he was to sign for Bradford but obviously now wont be)

Jake Connor - Great prospect and skill levels but very very slow - would have liked him to stay.

Joe Wardle - Wasnt great last season but big loss.

Jamie Ellis - For me not a loss (some would disagree) will go well in Championship but not top 6 super league standard.

I'm not criticising your recruitment only time will tell if it's been successful, just merely questioning jools's choice of words when he said the club had let average players' go. from my understanding average or not depending on opinions, your club were powerless to stop them going with the exception of Ellis and Crabtree who was retiring anyway.