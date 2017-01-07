simonsays wrote:
Thewlis and Agent Shuttleworth deal. Good commission, its only Kens Brass which will not last forever.!!!!
O'Brien is not represented by Shuttleworth.
As the Bulls fan above notes, O'Brien is far from untested at Super League level, he debuted in 2011 (against us!) and played virtually the whole 2014 season. He was highly thought of at Bradford and has played three times as many first grade games as Leeming.
This signing strengthens a position we are short of cover in and quite possibly improves our starting 17. A shrewd piece of business by Thewlis/Stone, especially if, as you suggest, we've got him for peanuts. Do you not agree?