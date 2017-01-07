WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Adam O'Brien

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:38 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 896
Two good signings, Both with bags of potential ,just like Brierley. Getting it right at last. Season of Building under stone, well done whoever signed them.

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:38 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12030
Location: Huddersfield
this is a great scoop for us!! some of us have had our eye on him for a while as the man who could solve the hooking problem we have but its not been rectified!

hats off to stone as he has tried to sort out all the problems we as fans could see from the outside, like fitness and areas we need to improve

obrien at hooker may now allow hinchcliffe to play at loose forward!
Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:50 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12030
Location: Huddersfield
great that he doesnt count on the salary cap too
Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:53 pm
hxgiant

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 55
Great signing well done to the club

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:18 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6997
brearley84 wrote:
great that he doesnt count on the salary cap too


Not sure it's a complete exemption- the statement says clubs have special "dispensation"
on the cap but it's not been made clear what that means exactly!
Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:30 pm
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 709
simonsays wrote:
Another Bull Championship Player. Three year contract for someone untested in Super League. The stamp of Thewlis and his Agent Pal again. Probably on Peanuts.


Adam has played a fair bit of super league, and he is far better than kruise leeming. Gutted he has gone but cant blame him as he is one of the ones to have been through the mill more than once. Good luck OB

Re: Adam O'Brien

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:25 pm
no fear
Joined: Mon Apr 01, 2002 9:51 pm
Posts: 576
Location: The claret and gold part of Wakefield
simonsays wrote:
Thewlis and Agent Shuttleworth deal. Good commission, its only Kens Brass which will not last forever.!!!!


O'Brien is not represented by Shuttleworth.

As the Bulls fan above notes, O'Brien is far from untested at Super League level, he debuted in 2011 (against us!) and played virtually the whole 2014 season. He was highly thought of at Bradford and has played three times as many first grade games as Leeming.

This signing strengthens a position we are short of cover in and quite possibly improves our starting 17. A shrewd piece of business by Thewlis/Stone, especially if, as you suggest, we've got him for peanuts. Do you not agree?
