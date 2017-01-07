Good signing. Young Hooker - same age as Kruise so could really push each other on. Like what we are doing bringing young English up and coming players that have stood out in the championship to fill our squad up and for depth - really liking how our squad is shaping up now.



We have a very young squad now with I think only 3-4 players over 30.



Majority of the squad 18-19 players are aged 25 or below



People are suggesting we are also in for Ben Kavanagh - don't rate him at all.