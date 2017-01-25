Sounds like you'll be bringing a good following. Like braytontiger has already said, under the lights at Cas is always a good atmosphere. I predict a cracking match, your first game back in SL and us wanting to get off to a good start with top 4 ambitions. Should be the best game of round 1. Get those 10 coaches filled, be great to have over 10K on SKY Friday night first game of the season. See you all on the 10th, its gonna be a belter of a game! If some of you are across in time, look forward to seeing you for a pint or 2 in the Boot Room before the game. Welcome back to SL