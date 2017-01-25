WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford away free coaches

Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:58 pm
Sounds like you'll be bringing a good following. Like braytontiger has already said, under the lights at Cas is always a good atmosphere. I predict a cracking match, your first game back in SL and us wanting to get off to a good start with top 4 ambitions. Should be the best game of round 1. Get those 10 coaches filled, be great to have over 10K on SKY Friday night first game of the season. See you all on the 10th, its gonna be a belter of a game! If some of you are across in time, look forward to seeing you for a pint or 2 in the Boot Room before the game. Welcome back to SL

Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:01 pm
Bump
Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:21 pm
Fantastic following with 9 coaches going as per this thread and those going by other minibuses, car etc. Big well done to everyone making the trip. :CLAP:
Cant make this one but I am going to take half a day off work to watch it live on Sky (noon kickoff here).
I am there for the Leeds and Saints game though. So I will do my bit to sing it up in the west stand next to my Dad.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:18 am
Think Lynda posted 11 coaches virtually full and one to go, not got our tickets yet and plenty won't be going on coaches like us who will be setting off about 5.30

Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:47 am
caslad75 wrote:
Sounds like you'll be bringing a good following. Like braytontiger has already said, under the lights at Cas is always a good atmosphere. I predict a cracking match, your first game back in SL and us wanting to get off to a good start with top 4 ambitions. Should be the best game of round 1. Get those 10 coaches filled, be great to have over 10K on SKY Friday night first game of the season. See you all on the 10th, its gonna be a belter of a game! If some of you are across in time, look forward to seeing you for a pint or 2 in the Boot Room before the game. Welcome back to SL


Cheers Caslad75 ! :D
Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:40 pm
How many did we take too wire in the CC? Coaches that is? Hopefully we will take around 1700 too Cas which is class on a Friday night on sky... Ok going up with a car full
