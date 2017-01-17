atomic wrote: Whats the deadline for booking coaches? Seeing we are still 3 weeks away from the fixture,and what will the deadline be for further fixtures that are switched that will may only carry a matter of days.

You mean the deadline for booking coach tickets , providing we can still obtain coaches the deadline will be when the match tickets are returned to Cas , most likely a couple of days before the gameHowever it is getting more difficult to find vehicles given that many are used for ' school runs ' and this impacts on their availabilityWe are currently speaking to more coach companies , if a deadline has to be set we will speak to the club 1 st and then make it public