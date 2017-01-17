GUBRATS wrote: Strange if folk are willing to pay when there are freebies ?

Not that strange really.Yes whilst price will be the main driver for most, it will not be for all.Other factors will matter more to some ie convenience of departure point, time of departure, comfort, on board toilet, time you want to leave for home,travelling companions, the reassurance you are travelling with gradely folk, if you are going to be sat in front, behind, accross from some foul mouthed drunken lager louts etc etc.The list is endless.However 8 coaches full suggests most people prefer free travel but possibly not everyone.