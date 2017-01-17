WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford away free coaches

Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:57 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1378
Location: In't Tap Room
GUBRATS wrote:
Strange if folk are willing to pay when there are freebies ?


Not that strange really.

Yes whilst price will be the main driver for most, it will not be for all.

Other factors will matter more to some ie convenience of departure point, time of departure, comfort, on board toilet, time you want to leave for home,travelling companions, the reassurance you are travelling with gradely folk, if you are going to be sat in front, behind, accross from some foul mouthed drunken lager louts etc etc.

The list is endless.

However 8 coaches full suggests most people prefer free travel but possibly not everyone.

Re: Castleford away free coaches

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:44 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2636
Whats the deadline for booking coaches? Seeing we are still 3 weeks away from the fixture,and what will the deadline be for further fixtures that are switched that will may only carry a matter of days.
