Batchelor was head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch, looked confident and composed. I thought Moules looked sharp in the first half and was crisp around play the ball. Ackroyd has a nice pass on him and put Batchelor through a few times but needs to put some size on. Liam Senior worked hard in attack and defence.



Personally I thought Hirst went better against Leeds and I still think it could be mid season before he comes into his own. I do think he's very willing and appears to have a strong work rate. Walker again looked okay against lesser opposition, but I'm not convinced he's got enough to do it regularly at Super League standard.



Overall it was an entertaining afternoon and proves that our youth system is the best it has been for some time.