WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Dewsbury

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Squad for Dewsbury

 
Post a reply

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:24 am
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 730
Big lads mate wrote:
Someone mentioned last night that season ticket holders got free entry to today's game, I hadn't heard this and find it hard to believe as anyone heard the same.


It's just junior season ticket holders Martin

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:28 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2837
Daddycool wrote:
It's just junior season ticket holders Martin

I'll have a shave then :D

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:13 am
les-goose Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2011 7:57 pm
Posts: 1757
Location: Outwood Wakefield
BLM its juniors that get in free with season ticket shown not Adult though my MRs says I'm a big kid

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:10 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5705
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Big lads mate wrote:
Let's hope it's to see how it's done and not to poach. I'm sure the youth at Wakefield are in a much better position than in the past when the vultures used to hover.


Didn't Shudds just pinch our 2 best (England reps) scholarship guys? Dewsbury lads I know so maybe they had a stronger affiliation to Kirklees?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:20 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1079
Miller kicking goals today.

Couls this be a solution to our goal kicking when Finn not on the field

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:30 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2027
Batchelor with a hat trick. Good stuff.

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:48 pm
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 320
Dews 26-30 WT

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:17 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2837
Enjoyed it, the young ones did well, Batch and Walker were the pick of the pack :CLAP:

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:24 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 351
Once again very encouraging signs ,Walker was outstanding Sam Blake also stood out and Elliot Kear did well to go 80 yards. Disappointed with Gibson took wrong option too many times, on this showing won't be in the first team.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bentleberry, Big lads mate, Bullsmad, Chuck Bartowski, dickie mint, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, GiantDee, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4wakey, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Schunter, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, Two Points, Whatisup, winnintrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 418 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,500,3762,36875,6704,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  