Love games like this where youngsters get a chance.



Especially keen to see Ackroyd because lets face it any up and coming British B/B is a rarity - he looked good as a youngster so fingers crossed. Also Liam Senior looks a prospect.



Of the youngsters who broke through last year I'll be looking at Mazive, Batchelor asnd especially Moules as you'd hope they shine.



Result not important looking for individual performances.