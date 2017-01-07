Genuine answer - Not a bloody clue.



I don't watch much NRL and don't really care about how well he did over there.



I know he got injured while playing for them and that it seemed to go undiagnosed, leading to a lay-off at the start of last season.



Other than that, you might as well ask how well Charnley is doing at Sale, how well Matty Smith is doing at Saints or how well Matty Russell is doing at Wire, etc.



If they're not playing for Wigan, why the hell would I/we be arsed to consider how well or otherwise they are doing.



(and btw - "at the war" means nothing. You're making up phrases and then pretending to be all pïssed off because nobody but you knows what the hell you're talking about)