reffy wrote: Hock is a seasoned SL player and seemingly enjoying his spell at Leigh which has improved his discipline, Acton is an inconsistent Championship player due to his indiscipline, only a fool would prefer him to Hock.

I totally agree Reffy, I spoke to Hock last season, he said how much he loved it at Leigh, and how playing for Leigh has given him a new outlook on the game,for me he was great last year, and I'm looking for more of the same this year.As for Acton?I really hope he settles down stops the messing around,and concentrates on playing rugby.