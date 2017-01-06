Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm Posts: 2303 Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Can't believe anyone would even consider Acton over Gaz Hock. Acton is a championship player with potential if he gets his head right. A season out on loan with a competitive Championship side should be his chance to prove that he deserves a contract for 2018.
the seasons not started yet and people are on about players going out on season long loans,the step up to SL is massive and I think player rotation will be vital to keep us in with any chance of survival in SL.At times last season even month long loans of players left us shorthanded at times
