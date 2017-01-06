WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth Hock

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:39 pm
Viva Tim Street



The Leigh squad for 2017 is looking very impressive, not sure if Gaz will get a look in if Jamie Acton gets his act together.

Re: Gareth Hock

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:43 pm
Alan Silver





I reckon all the forwards will get 'a look in'. This is going to be a very physically, and mentally, demanding season, so I reckon they'll all have a big part to play.

Re: Gareth Hock

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:32 pm
diggory compton






Viva Tim Street wrote:
The Leigh squad for 2017 is looking very impressive, not sure if Gaz will get a look in if Jamie Acton gets his act together.

Give me Gaz Hock every time.

Re: Gareth Hock

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:33 pm
Budgiezilla






Viva Tim Street wrote:
The Leigh squad for 2017 is looking very impressive, not sure if Gaz will get a look in if Jamie Acton gets his act together.


Why only Gaz ?


Re: Gareth Hock

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:07 pm
Markypants




Hock first choice by a mile

Re: Gareth Hock

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:30 pm
ian c





Hock for me too.


Re: Gareth Hock

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:14 pm
THECherry&Whites






Can't believe anyone would even consider Acton over Gaz Hock. Acton is a championship player with potential if he gets his head right. A season out on loan with a competitive Championship side should be his chance to prove that he deserves a contract for 2018.


Re: Gareth Hock

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:24 am
atomic





Viva Tim Street wrote:
The Leigh squad for 2017 is looking very impressive, not sure if Gaz will get a look in if Jamie Acton gets his act together.



Looking impressive it what way? Have you seen them play yet? Pecking order leaves some players with points to prove,we have very little depth in squad.All will play a part.


