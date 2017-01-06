Dick Jones wrote: Free coach seat with your match ticket purchased from the ticket office only

Coaches leave at 5pm

Under 16s need to be with adult to qualify

Great offer of free travel, may I ask who is funding the costs ?Will there be pick ups / drop offs in the town centre ?Although I must admit LSV is far more accessible on Friday late afternoon / early evening than it is on a Sunday , none home game to board a coach to an away fixture.I will however never understand why coaches need to depart LSV, when most people will come via the town centre.Monks and Walls travel had it nailed on for me, but like the Brexiteers claimed, Britain quite simply has had enough of subject matter expertsAnyway I hope we have a great following for the boys. I don't do many Friday evening away games these days but I managed to get over to Leeds last September without hiccup. I had a quite splendid evening as well, despite the result which did not deflect our achievements one bit.Let's fill these coaches Ladies and Gentlemen. The boys will not let us down.