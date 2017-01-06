WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas away

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:01 pm
Dick Jones
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22517
Location: Leigh
Free coach seat with your match ticket purchased from the ticket office only
Coaches leave at 5pm
Under 16s need to be with adult to qualify
L.I.S.A Secretary

Re: Cas away

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:44 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1392
Location: In't Tap Room
Dick Jones wrote:
Free coach seat with your match ticket purchased from the ticket office only
Coaches leave at 5pm
Under 16s need to be with adult to qualify


Great offer of free travel, may I ask who is funding the costs ?

Will there be pick ups / drop offs in the town centre ?

Although I must admit LSV is far more accessible on Friday late afternoon / early evening than it is on a Sunday , none home game to board a coach to an away fixture.

I will however never understand why coaches need to depart LSV, when most people will come via the town centre.

Monks and Walls travel had it nailed on for me, but like the Brexiteers claimed, Britain quite simply has had enough of subject matter experts :-)

Anyway I hope we have a great following for the boys. I don't do many Friday evening away games these days but I managed to get over to Leeds last September without hiccup. I had a quite splendid evening as well, despite the result which did not deflect our achievements one bit.

Let's fill these coaches Ladies and Gentlemen. The boys will not let us down.

Re: Cas away

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:36 am
Dick Jones
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22517
Location: Leigh
Drop off points as normal but just LSV for pick up for games were SKY/RFL are funding the coaches , as they are these .
Any more Thursday night away game on Sky will operate the same
Rest of away games procedures will be as they always have been.
L.I.S.A Secretary

Re: Cas away

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:05 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1283
Cas is a ground I have never been to & as it's 1st match back in SL I will make a special effort for this one.

Re: Cas away

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:23 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2360
Location: advertising my villa
You will enjoy the ground if you havent been. Very close to the pitch, good atmoshpere. Will look pretty full and goot banter. Just a little run down thats all haha.

Re: Cas away

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:54 am
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 273
Location: derbyshire
cas all the way wrote:
You will enjoy the ground if you havent been. Very close to the pitch, good atmoshpere. Will look pretty full and goot banter. Just a little run down thats all haha.


I prefer to say it 'has character' rather than run down :D

