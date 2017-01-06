WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Car parking at DW

Car parking at DW

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:25 pm
Geoff User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4958
http://www.dwstadium.com/car-parking/

From 16th January 2017, Pay and Display parking is being introduced by Wigan Council at Robin Park Leisure Centre and Arena.

The car parks at Robin Park Leisure Centre and Arena on Loire Drive ARE NOT owned by the DW Stadium.

The DW Stadium car parking continues to be FREE OF CHARGE for persons attending events being held at the DW Stadium or visiting Rigalettos Restaurant.

Re: Car parking at DW

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:10 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17691
Cheers for the heads up Geoff, assume that means there's charges to use the big car park across the way from the cinema. Brilliant, as if it's not dear enough for a family night out already.
Re: Car parking at DW

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:58 pm
CyberPieMan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts: 840
MattyB wrote:
Cheers for the heads up Geoff, assume that means there's charges to use the big car park across the way from the cinema. Brilliant, as if it's not dear enough for a family night out already.

I can well immagine a small mortgage is required for any large family's season tickets, let alone walk-ups. But I don't think the charges for car parks 1 or 3 are that exorbitant. If game goers are taking up space in the retail park but not actually contributing to its revenue, then i'd expect them to try to recoup some of that.
Now, if they'd actually sort out some proper traffic management for us leaving 3 when we're forced over to the right to accomodate those leaving 1 that might help frayed tempers at the end of games (especially as i need to be in the left lane to leave Stadium Way anyway). Can't be beyond the wit of man, can it?
Re: Car parking at DW

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:32 pm
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 125
Geoff wrote:
http://www.dwstadium.com/car-parking/

From 16th January 2017, Pay and Display parking is being introduced by Wigan Council at Robin Park Leisure Centre and Arena.

The car parks at Robin Park Leisure Centre and Arena on Loire Drive ARE NOT owned by the DW Stadium.

The DW Stadium car parking continues to be FREE OF CHARGE for persons attending events being held at the DW Stadium or visiting Rigalettos Restaurant.


You missed a couple of words from the last paragraph. It should read "On non-match days The DW Stadium car parking continues to be FREE OF CHARGE for persons attending events being held at the DW Stadium or visiting Rigalettos Restaurant"

Re: Car parking at DW

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:11 pm
Geoff User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4958
muttywhitedog wrote:
You missed a couple of words from the last paragraph. It should read "On non-match days The DW Stadium car parking continues to be FREE OF CHARGE for persons attending events being held at the DW Stadium or visiting Rigalettos Restaurant"


They've edited it! I just copied and pasted what was there at the time.

Re: Car parking at DW

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:13 am
hengirl Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 82
Just wondering about away days as i always used to park across from the DW,i assume we have to pay or can we use the DW if your catching the coaches from the ground?

