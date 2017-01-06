MattyB wrote: Cheers for the heads up Geoff, assume that means there's charges to use the big car park across the way from the cinema. Brilliant, as if it's not dear enough for a family night out already.

I can well immagine a small mortgage is required for any large family's season tickets, let alone walk-ups. But I don't think the charges for car parks 1 or 3 are that exorbitant. If game goers are taking up space in the retail park but not actually contributing to its revenue, then i'd expect them to try to recoup some of that.Now, if they'd actually sort out some proper traffic management for us leaving 3 when we're forced over to the right to accomodate those leaving 1 that might help frayed tempers at the end of games (especially as i need to be in the left lane to leave Stadium Way anyway). Can't be beyond the wit of man, can it?