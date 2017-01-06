http://www.dwstadium.com/car-parking/
From 16th January 2017, Pay and Display parking is being introduced by Wigan Council at Robin Park Leisure Centre and Arena.
The car parks at Robin Park Leisure Centre and Arena on Loire Drive ARE NOT owned by the DW Stadium.
The DW Stadium car parking continues to be FREE OF CHARGE for persons attending events being held at the DW Stadium or visiting Rigalettos Restaurant.
