For as long as I remember our squad has always had a preseason camp, whether they have gone off to an army Base or done some beach running in Portugal.



I don't recall them having one last year and haven't heard about it this time around.



A good reason for the camp was to build team morale and create a bond and a resolve amongst the players - something we lacked last year. Anybody any idea why this was scrapped? I can't imagine it was financial as the army camp would have surely been a drop in the ocean..