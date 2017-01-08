WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:35 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 5996
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
I wonder who owns all the land that hugs the new Eastern relief road, plenty of room round there, good access from the motorway, room for car parks, and not too many residents for opposition.


Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:39 am
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10811
Location: Wacky Field
JINJER wrote:
I wonder who owns all the land that hugs the new Eastern relief road, plenty of room round there, good access from the motorway, room for car parks, and not too many residents for opposition.


Rumour is that the council have bought quite a bit of it on the cheap! :ASK:






Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:44 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 5996
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
TRB wrote:
Rumour is that the council have bought quite a bit of it on the cheap! :ASK:

Perfect they could give us the land we need as blood money.


Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:52 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1079
One thing that could be in it for him indirectly could be networking which in business could be a big thing.

MC says the only thing that is holding the club back is the stadium and that on the playing front things are moving in the right direction

As a club becomes more successful the profile of the club and directors increase.

As he has no other sporting ventures he will be mixing with businessmen that he may not have done previously. This could then go beyond rugby league to other sports.

New sports stadia and improvements are being made all the time, and if a BV development was a success some club could come looking for the services of a respected developer.

He is also associated with Hotels. How many stadiums are also now looking at building hotels close by to their facilities?

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:16 pm
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 198
JINJER wrote:
I wonder who owns all the land that hugs the new Eastern relief road, plenty of room round there, good access from the motorway, room for car parks, and not too many residents for opposition.

Plenty of residents on the way in the next 20 years around the Eastern relief road, i am sure i read the plans are for around 2000 houses ,a school, health premises, shops etc.to be built over 20 years ,some new houses have already been built at the start of the Relief Road at Bar Lane / Aberford Road junction.

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:17 pm
Fergus
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 15, 2011 9:31 pm
Posts: 302
Who owns the land directly opposite the new fire station on Silkwood.
A big flat site that could easily accommodate stadium and parking. It is non residential and of course excellent links to the RL heartland.
Have always thought it strange that this area was never really muted.

Oh, and it's in Wakefield.

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:42 pm
cosmicat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 474
Surly vastman brilliant idea can't be dismissed,bv may not get revamped regardless of who owns bv

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:50 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1220
vastman wrote:
I agree but what's in it for him - to get his investment back I reckon a serious rent hike would take place.

I'd be interested to know what Wigan or Saints or Hull pay for their tenancy (and please fans of those clubs don't say you don't). Then compare with what we pay now. If the sums match up and the money a new stadium at BV generates covers the difference then I suppose it could be a goer.

I've got a feeling we pay roughly 200k ish for the dump now, I'm assuming double that for a modest refit say 400k a year. However if that extra 200k is matched by a 200k+ in revenue then yeah. My figure by the way are nowhere near scientific :D

I'm also basing the above on the hope that Manni? will treat the club as an investment hence the finance will be more genorous than normal, maybe just enough to get his money back - so it's a long shot tbh.


I don't know if things have changed but 4 years ago they were paying £15,000 per home game.

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:09 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3829
KevW60349 wrote:
Plenty of residents on the way in the next 20 years around the Eastern relief road, i am sure i read the plans are for around 2000 houses ,a school, health premises, shops etc.to be built over 20 years ,some new houses have already been built at the start of the Relief Road at Bar Lane / Aberford Road junction.

You're right there is, I live on the main road right next to it, it's 2500 houses that are getting built, the majority on the old strawberry Fields area, plus like you say a new school etc. and a couple of show homes have already gone up.

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:48 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1666
TRB wrote:
Rumour is that the council have bought quite a bit of it on the cheap! :ASK:

Are new locations ie eastern relief road or other areas of the City getting considered and put toward by the stadium trust?
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Adam_Harrison9, Deeencee, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, malpalu, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, rlbet, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, thebeagle, Tricky2309, TrinityDave, vastman, wakefieldwall, WF Rhino, Whatisup, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 283 guests

