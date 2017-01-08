One thing that could be in it for him indirectly could be networking which in business could be a big thing.



MC says the only thing that is holding the club back is the stadium and that on the playing front things are moving in the right direction



As a club becomes more successful the profile of the club and directors increase.



As he has no other sporting ventures he will be mixing with businessmen that he may not have done previously. This could then go beyond rugby league to other sports.



New sports stadia and improvements are being made all the time, and if a BV development was a success some club could come looking for the services of a respected developer.



He is also associated with Hotels. How many stadiums are also now looking at building hotels close by to their facilities?