I wonder who owns all the land that hugs the new Eastern relief road, plenty of room round there, good access from the motorway, room for car parks, and not too many residents for opposition.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:39 am
TRB
Rumour is that the council have bought quite a bit of it on the cheap!
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:44 am
Perfect they could give us the land we need as blood money.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:52 am
One thing that could be in it for him indirectly could be networking which in business could be a big thing.
MC says the only thing that is holding the club back is the stadium and that on the playing front things are moving in the right direction
As a club becomes more successful the profile of the club and directors increase.
As he has no other sporting ventures he will be mixing with businessmen that he may not have done previously. This could then go beyond rugby league to other sports.
New sports stadia and improvements are being made all the time, and if a BV development was a success some club could come looking for the services of a respected developer.
He is also associated with Hotels. How many stadiums are also now looking at building hotels close by to their facilities?
Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:16 pm
Plenty of residents on the way in the next 20 years around the Eastern relief road, i am sure i read the plans are for around 2000 houses ,a school, health premises, shops etc.to be built over 20 years ,some new houses have already been built at the start of the Relief Road at Bar Lane / Aberford Road junction.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:17 pm
Fergus
Who owns the land directly opposite the new fire station on Silkwood.
A big flat site that could easily accommodate stadium and parking. It is non residential and of course excellent links to the RL heartland.
Have always thought it strange that this area was never really muted.
Oh, and it's in Wakefield.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:42 pm
Surly vastman brilliant idea can't be dismissed,bv may not get revamped regardless of who owns bv
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:50 pm
Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:09 pm
You're right there is, I live on the main road right next to it, it's 2500 houses that are getting built, the majority on the old strawberry Fields area, plus like you say a new school etc. and a couple of show homes have already gone up.
