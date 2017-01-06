TRB wrote: Have been working away this week, hence not jumping on this earlier.



Vastman is a very clever man, and the research done is excellent, as it was the last time he came up with a BV proposal many moons ago.



I regret that this will just remain a dream at this stage. Without ownership of land or finance in place, none of this is possible, not even the cost-effective and flexible solution put totgether here. I also suspect that whilst the cost of the stands is undoubtedly significantly cheaper than a conventional build, the cost of the infrastructure, services and suitable foundations from an engineering and groundworks perspective will at least double any budget for the stands themselves, be that at BV or elsewhere. You also need to factor that if we move elsewhere we will not be allowed planning without substantial car-parking, access and transport links - some of which we get away with a bit by staying at BV as it already established as a Public Facility.



I think the main benefit from this is that it would save time and money, neither of which we have, and these may be of use but only as and when we can resolve the issues of ownership and the bulk of the funding as committed to in a S106 that apparently isn't!



We know of ways this can be resolved, but is the willingness there to make it so?



Sorry to be a dampener!

It's not a dampener at all.It is very feasible and workable but so was Thornes, NM and even a revamped BV. Sadly the will from those with the abilities to make it happen remains totally lacking.I can come up with a dozen such ideas and you can sit in a thousand meetings but until a real facilitator appears we are getting more stuffed by the day.To me money though a major factor is not the issue it's all to do with the will. The people of the merry city are constantly being let down by their famous sons who's won't step up to the plate, whether politicians, businessmen or other assorted dignitaries and it's a disgrace.Currently the clubs survival, not the ground just the club depends on a well meaning but not excessvly wealthy guy from Hull (I believe). No offence to MC but that's fecking shocking.I know all the pitfalls of my recent idea. It's meant as a point of discussion put forward in the hope that there might be elements of it that people were not aware of and from small acorns etc. I don't see what I put as an actual final solution.Just read the first link for tha Canada one again before dismissing it completely to see what's actually possible. However I know what you mean and frankly my best suggestion is that the supporters trust have a whip round for a lotto ticket, how tragic that's where we are after 12 years.