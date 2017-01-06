Have been working away this week, hence not jumping on this earlier.
Vastman is a very clever man, and the research done is excellent, as it was the last time he came up with a BV proposal many moons ago.
I regret that this will just remain a dream at this stage. Without ownership of land or finance in place, none of this is possible, not even the cost-effective and flexible solution put totgether here. I also suspect that whilst the cost of the stands is undoubtedly significantly cheaper than a conventional build, the cost of the infrastructure, services and suitable foundations from an engineering and groundworks perspective will at least double any budget for the stands themselves, be that at BV or elsewhere. You also need to factor that if we move elsewhere we will not be allowed planning without substantial car-parking, access and transport links - some of which we get away with a bit by staying at BV as it already established as a Public Facility.
I think the main benefit from this is that it would save time and money, neither of which we have, and these may be of use but only as and when we can resolve the issues of ownership and the bulk of the funding as committed to in a S106 that apparently isn't!
We know of ways this can be resolved, but is the willingness there to make it so?
Sorry to be a dampener!