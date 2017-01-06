I forgot to mention that there are numerous stadiums around the UK operating this model to various degrees though I know of none that are 100% modular.



The one closest to us in scale is Bath RUFC (Recreation Ground) who's stadia is very temporary in nature though I think recently some more permanent stricture have been added.



Also I need to add that although it's a cheaper option that doesn't mean it should be done on the cheap. We are not talking a load of old portacabins we are talking bespoke on the major items.



You can justify £25 to sit in a modular stand but you can't justify £25 in this day an age for an obstructed view so any roofs must be the more expensive cantilever option - it's that kind of thing that would be the difference between a dump fit for stock car racing and a facility fit for a major sport in the 21st century.