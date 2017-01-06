WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:14 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25323
Location: Poodle Power!
TBH if anyone can't be bothered reading my very long OP this tells you all you need to knoww

Image

http://georgetownfootball.blogspot.co.u ... -here.html
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:24 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25323
Location: Poodle Power!
Prince Buster wrote:
(Bit of work there Vasty)

If what you propose is feasible ,then why not go one step further. Forget Belle Vue altogether as a pitch, it would be too expensive to rent and getting the ground ready to site the strucures would also be costly.

For a meccano type stadium I thought the best type of site would be a virgin flat green field. The council owe us big time for this fiasco so why not approach them for a couple playing fields that we could rent cheaply and then site the stadium upon it. If the council let us have them for a nominal rent then the money we would save from renting Belle Vue could go towards renting the stands.
I am also sure there are some playing fields that are council owned around Wakefield that are much better located then the dump Belle Vue sits in.


I agree and the two places that spring to mind straight away are the two original sites identified all those years ago - Thornes park or the playing fields behind the Holiday Inn near Norbury. The latter being ideal in every respect. It's a huge site and this stadium would have a small footprint, much of which could be reduced during the closed season - you could rent out the seating and just keep the offices and the main stand. Also has great potential access.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:47 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1070
Just been reading up on these Vastman, yes this would be a much cheaper option and could work, although not sure of the viabilty of it as being a permanent solution, though at the moment, it looks like the only solution.

Not sure as to whether or not the RFL would buy into it, and can imagine some of the comments from our great friends over the common, especially with their new stadium being approved. Out of curiosity, has the building work on this started as yet?

One cost to consider, stating that the stands and seating are temporary, and can be removed, there would be contractor costs.

Should Newmarket ever happen, or any other site for that matter, and as the stands are classed as temporary. perhaps parts of it could be transported to the new site, which then would reduce the cost of a new stadium.

In the short term, this could be a better alternative to Dewsbury

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:25 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25323
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just been reading up on these Vastman, yes this would be a much cheaper option and could work, although not sure of the viabilty of it as being a permanent solution, though at the moment, it looks like the only solution.

Not sure as to whether or not the RFL would buy into it, and can imagine some of the comments from our great friends over the common, especially with their new stadium being approved. Out of curiosity, has the building work on this started as yet?

One cost to consider, stating that the stands and seating are temporary, and can be removed, there would be contractor costs.

Should Newmarket ever happen, or any other site for that matter, and as the stands are classed as temporary. perhaps parts of it could be transported to the new site, which then would reduce the cost of a new stadium.

In the short term, this could be a better alternative to Dewsbury


As regards the RFL they had no issues when London were at Harlequins which was at the time half temporary seating and nowhere near as sophisticated as this. So long as it passes all safety criteria etc they won't care, especially as the suff I'm talking about will be indistinguishable from permanent structure on TV.

I'm sure some reciprocal deal could be done with a supplier where they maintain and erect at BV in return for use of our gear for rental when we are not using it. I know that's a bit vague but you get the idea.

Very good point about N/M never thought of that.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: BV Upgrade - some may be interested in this

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:15 pm
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 310
Khlav Kalash wrote:
A temporary stand will still be a structure so will need some sort of foundation to counter the loads (both dead and live) likely to be imposed upon it. Still looking at the options they are very impressive and sound like an ideal solution to a near impossible reaility.

Oh and for me the best place for something like what vastman proposes….

https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/Wak ... d-1.505924


I always thought that would be a good spot, but it's houses now
