Halifax, like the rest of the Championship Clubs are struggling to budget the season. First of all even if a Bradford side does evolve the crowds will not be as before. Secondly as I see it there is no guarentee that a Bradford side will even compete this year. I think thats why no Championship club except Fev have signed anybody. Everybody is in a boat where the money will be less this year. I think RM is being honest and the club doing the right thing. Why sign players and put the club in to a situation which could result in the club going bust? The whole handling of the situation by all sides has been very poor. The club needs more people to come through the turnstiles but it also needs more sponsors and board members etc. Its easy to criticize our club for making cuts and annoyed we have not or are not in a position to sign any Bradford players. But I would rather be where we are than end up like Bradford, Sheffield, York or Workington. The fact is we are treading water like the rest. Sadly one poor season has hurt us big style. Thats a big worry for us. Its basically if you miss the top 4 then you are smashed financially. The pressure is on at all clubs now to get in to the top 4. Miss that and you will struggle to recover. I think we have to be grateful our Bod didnt go for bust and risk killing our club forever. Thats the situation in Bradford right now.



I feel this is the lowest the game has ever been. We have most clubs, including our own, struggling to survive. The SL clubs are killing the game with their attitude. The RFL are powerless and are scaling things back each year. The amateur game is dieing and each year we see less and less players and teams. The way things are going I am not sure we will have much of a sport left in 10 years time. But with the old fashioned selfish interests things will not change and the short term thinking will keep hurting our clubs and our game. I will be surprised if we do not see more clubs end up like Bradford. Take Davy away from Huddersfield, Moran from Warrington, or Beaumont from Leigh and them clubs would fall like a stone. The game is living on borrowed time at the moment. Everybody is fearing the worst. Thats not the way to rebuild the Sport for me. Some major changes need to happen and the game needs to work out where it wants to go, for the benefit of all and not just a few. We need a strong leader and we need to get as many people as possible all pulling in the same direction from the Sl Clubs down to the Junior Clubs.