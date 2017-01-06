WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RM spreading the negativity

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:05 am
http://www.totalrl.com/marshall-fears-b ... our-hopes/

Add that to his recent interview with FaxTV and it is quite depressing.

I was feeling quite optimistic until I read these.

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:13 am
Confusing,especially as one Bulls player is known to have a contract offer from Fax...

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:22 am
mr t hall wrote:
Confusing,especially as one Bulls player is known to have a contract offer from Fax...


Is that definite or just a rumour? if so it could be a bit of gamesmanship from RM. Let's hope so.

I would have thought with Haggerty not coming now and Manning going it would have freed up a bit of money.

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:36 am
Fax Machine wrote:
Is that definite or just a rumour? if so it could be a bit of gamesmanship from RM. Let's hope so.

I would have thought with Haggerty not coming now and Manning going it would have freed up a bit of money.

It's definate and been backed up by someone else who knows more than me.The 3 signings un-announced as yet is unconfirmed but came from a mod on here....

Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:29 pm
He's just being honest and only saying what we already knew anyway, we are skint.

Another negative is how much revenue we would loose from the home game if the Bulls ceased to exist.

Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:20 am
faxcar wrote:
He's just being honest and only saying what we already knew anyway, we are skint.

Another negative is how much revenue we would loose from the home game if the Bulls ceased to exist.


Why have the Bulls suddenly become the darlings of the Championship. We and all the other teams in this league have kept going for years in the Championship without the 'great revenue' the bulls bring to our home games.

Yes, its terrible what has happened to them, I feel for the staff, players and fans but over the last 5 years their BOD/owners have messed up a once great club (sounds familiar.) We have a stable club thanks to our BOD and I much prefer to be in the position we are than the Bulls are. Im sure the Bulls will get an owner who will set them up again, tons of money and in a few weeks their fans on their forum will be crowing about how they will be back in SL next year. Good luck to them. In the mean time I have my season ticket, so does my son and we are looking forward to pulling on the Blue and White hoops and supporting our team in 2017! Up The Fax !!!!

