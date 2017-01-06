faxcar wrote: He's just being honest and only saying what we already knew anyway, we are skint.



Another negative is how much revenue we would loose from the home game if the Bulls ceased to exist.

Why have the Bulls suddenly become the darlings of the Championship. We and all the other teams in this league have kept going for years in the Championship without the 'great revenue' the bulls bring to our home games.Yes, its terrible what has happened to them, I feel for the staff, players and fans but over the last 5 years their BOD/owners have messed up a once great club (sounds familiar.) We have a stable club thanks to our BOD and I much prefer to be in the position we are than the Bulls are. Im sure the Bulls will get an owner who will set them up again, tons of money and in a few weeks their fans on their forum will be crowing about how they will be back in SL next year. Good luck to them. In the mean time I have my season ticket, so does my son and we are looking forward to pulling on the Blue and White hoops and supporting our team in 2017! Up The Fax !!!!