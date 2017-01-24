WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:14 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4346
the league is yours, you will start every match as fav rightly so, ok you might lose 1 or2 but that will be all, come on 1/5 on to win the league they will be no takers on that, and 1/100 to finish top 2 that must be the shortest price ever, the test will be middle 8 and of course who you play then, you cert have a chance of bouncing back up but its gonna be tough,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:46 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11286
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
We've ruined this league, back in't day, th'bookies didn't have a clue about who'd signed who for the first four or five rounds and you'd be able to get some hilarious odds.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: new prop signing

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:30 am
Super Alf Macklin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2016 8:05 pm
Posts: 23
Location: Willerby
hull2524 wrote:
the league is yours, you will start every match as fav rightly so, ok you might lose 1 or2 but that will be all, come on 1/5 on to win the league they will be no takers on that, and 1/100 to finish top 2 that must be the shortest price ever, the test will be middle 8 and of course who you play then, you cert have a chance of bouncing back up but its gonna be tough,


I think if they avoid key injuries, which is stating the obvious, Rovers will be better in the Middle 8's going into the game with a winning mentality, than a demoralised SL team, whose fans will be downbeat and expecting their team to perform badly. Add to that Sheens' experience and coaching ability and I see them back in SL at the first attempt. I'd say their squad is better than Widnes and possibly Huddersfield already.

Re: new prop signing

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:44 am
Salty mouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 74
Super Alf Macklin wrote:
I think if they avoid key injuries, which is stating the obvious, Rovers will be better in the Middle 8's going into the game with a winning mentality, than a demoralised SL team, whose fans will be downbeat and expecting their team to perform badly. Add to that Sheens' experience and coaching ability and I see them back in SL at the first attempt. I'd say their squad is better than Widnes and possibly Huddersfield already.


We have a lot of unknowns or 'potential' especially in the 3 quarters, but their potential is there for all to see. Staying injury free is key (can't be as unlucky as last season). The sheens factor will be huge come the middles 8s (whose available, contacts, draw of playing under him) not sure our squad is better then hudds but I am sure Stone came with a pretty terrible record at his previous club (Newcastle?) and they haven't really improved their squad in the off season so I imagine they will be down there along with Widnes.... the other 2 is anyone's guess I imagine wakey will be down there as I believe Chester got found out last season.... Salford haven't really improved but I guess that will depend on what they get out of carney....

Re: new prop signing

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:00 pm
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8348
Location: Location Location
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
We've ruined this league, back in't day, th'bookies didn't have a clue about who'd signed who for the first four or five rounds and you'd be able to get some hilarious odds.


I know a guy who got banned from most of the major bookies for this very reason, he took them to the cleaners! They banned him as he knew more than them!!!

He ended up getting employed doing the handicap coupons for Northern independent bookies!
Know your Enemy

Re: new prop signing

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:27 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7980
Location: Odsal Stadium
Super Alf Macklin wrote:
I think if they avoid key injuries, which is stating the obvious, Rovers will be better in the Middle 8's going into the game with a winning mentality, than a demoralised SL team, whose fans will be downbeat and expecting their team to perform badly. Add to that Sheens' experience and coaching ability and I see them back in SL at the first attempt. I'd say their squad is better than Widnes and possibly Huddersfield already.

The big hurdle to overcome is that those seven games come thick and fast. The quality of refereeing in the Championship each week varies wildly from ok to almost laughably poor, if you think SL is inconsistent...Though I guess it isn't so long ago since you were out of SL so your fans will perhaps have a better idea of what to expect.

I know my club certainly struggled to adapt, but Leigh showed last year that if you throw enough money at it you might have a chance. We had a clown in Ferres who threw money at the wrong players and that ended in disaster! Barring any meltdowns, KR should have top spot wrapped up already though and especially given your extra game at the bash is against a young Bradford side. What a joke concept that is!

Re: new prop signing

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:23 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2123
Bully_Boxer wrote:
The big hurdle to overcome is that those seven games come thick and fast. The quality of refereeing in the Championship each week varies wildly from ok to almost laughably poor, if you think SL is inconsistent...Though I guess it isn't so long ago since you were out of SL so your fans will perhaps have a better idea of what to expect.

I know my club certainly struggled to adapt, but Leigh showed last year that if you throw enough money at it you might have a chance. We had a clown in Ferres who threw money at the wrong players and that ended in disaster! Barring any meltdowns, KR should have top spot wrapped up already though and especially given your extra game at the bash is against a young Bradford side. What a joke concept that is!
I like the magic week end/summer bash but not as an extra fixture. We suffered last year by being in poor form & hitting FC in red hot form. Would be better playing a couple of rounds of the cup at one ground. But in 8 days we will be reading the reports & may have an idea how we will fare. I am looking forward to this years matches & the chance to visit some grounds I have not seen in a while.
