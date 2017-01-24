Super Alf Macklin wrote: I think if they avoid key injuries, which is stating the obvious, Rovers will be better in the Middle 8's going into the game with a winning mentality, than a demoralised SL team, whose fans will be downbeat and expecting their team to perform badly. Add to that Sheens' experience and coaching ability and I see them back in SL at the first attempt. I'd say their squad is better than Widnes and possibly Huddersfield already.

We have a lot of unknowns or 'potential' especially in the 3 quarters, but their potential is there for all to see. Staying injury free is key (can't be as unlucky as last season). The sheens factor will be huge come the middles 8s (whose available, contacts, draw of playing under him) not sure our squad is better then hudds but I am sure Stone came with a pretty terrible record at his previous club (Newcastle?) and they haven't really improved their squad in the off season so I imagine they will be down there along with Widnes.... the other 2 is anyone's guess I imagine wakey will be down there as I believe Chester got found out last season.... Salford haven't really improved but I guess that will depend on what they get out of carney....