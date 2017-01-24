|
the league is yours, you will start every match as fav rightly so, ok you might lose 1 or2 but that will be all, come on 1/5 on to win the league they will be no takers on that, and 1/100 to finish top 2 that must be the shortest price ever, the test will be middle 8 and of course who you play then, you cert have a chance of bouncing back up but its gonna be tough,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:46 pm
We've ruined this league, back in't day, th'bookies didn't have a clue about who'd signed who for the first four or five rounds and you'd be able to get some hilarious odds.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:30 am
hull2524 wrote:
I think if they avoid key injuries, which is stating the obvious, Rovers will be better in the Middle 8's going into the game with a winning mentality, than a demoralised SL team, whose fans will be downbeat and expecting their team to perform badly. Add to that Sheens' experience and coaching ability and I see them back in SL at the first attempt. I'd say their squad is better than Widnes and possibly Huddersfield already.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:44 am
Super Alf Macklin wrote:
We have a lot of unknowns or 'potential' especially in the 3 quarters, but their potential is there for all to see. Staying injury free is key (can't be as unlucky as last season). The sheens factor will be huge come the middles 8s (whose available, contacts, draw of playing under him) not sure our squad is better then hudds but I am sure Stone came with a pretty terrible record at his previous club (Newcastle?) and they haven't really improved their squad in the off season so I imagine they will be down there along with Widnes.... the other 2 is anyone's guess I imagine wakey will be down there as I believe Chester got found out last season.... Salford haven't really improved but I guess that will depend on what they get out of carney....
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:00 pm
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
I know a guy who got banned from most of the major bookies for this very reason, he took them to the cleaners! They banned him as he knew more than them!!!
He ended up getting employed doing the handicap coupons for Northern independent bookies!
Know your Enemy
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:27 am
Super Alf Macklin wrote:
The big hurdle to overcome is that those seven games come thick and fast. The quality of refereeing in the Championship each week varies wildly from ok to almost laughably poor, if you think SL is inconsistent...Though I guess it isn't so long ago since you were out of SL so your fans will perhaps have a better idea of what to expect.
I know my club certainly struggled to adapt, but Leigh showed last year that if you throw enough money at it you might have a chance. We had a clown in Ferres who threw money at the wrong players and that ended in disaster! Barring any meltdowns, KR should have top spot wrapped up already though and especially given your extra game at the bash is against a young Bradford side. What a joke concept that is!
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:23 am
Bully_Boxer wrote:
I like the magic week end/summer bash but not as an extra fixture. We suffered last year by being in poor form & hitting FC in red hot form. Would be better playing a couple of rounds of the cup at one ground. But in 8 days we will be reading the reports & may have an idea how we will fare. I am looking forward to this years matches & the chance to visit some grounds I have not seen in a while.
