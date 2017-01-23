WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - new prop signing

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR new prop signing

 
Post a reply

Re: new prop signing

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:05 pm
Salty mouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 73
Where has this been mentioned? About us I mean

Re: new prop signing

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:51 pm
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 32
Salty mouse wrote:
Where has this been mentioned? About us I mean


The '5th Tackle.com' are running the article

Re: new prop signing

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:02 pm
Sit down, Waldo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 232
Can't see Ben Harrison being available, it's his testimonial year.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Re: new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:34 am
Salty mouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 73
Sit down, Waldo wrote:
Can't see Ben Harrison being available, it's his testimonial year.


Wires website states he's not been given a number as he's in talks with a 'super' league club about a loan, saying that their website has also given sandow number 7.....

Re: new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:22 pm
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 254
Not too bothered about Harrison if honest. We need someone who will stay fit 98% of time and be menacing. I know Leeds was a friendly and Kr are a new squad but some of the tries we conceded was like the reason we went down. Too soft we Ned a tough guy who will boss the forwards around park and make opposition think twice. And help us to build platform for our back line

Re: new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:37 pm
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 104
On Friday night Leeds looked like what they are, a very well schooled superleague team with class down their spine.
We have to remember this was only our second game together under a new coach with a new game plan. The real test is on Sunday week.
My only concern from Friday was how easily Burrows wrong footed Abdul and Ellis, and the lack of inventiveness when running at the line.
As I say early days and lots to working on , but T.S. will hopefully have things in hand and be working on all issues this week in the sun.

Re: new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:32 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4341
tbh looking at the teams you should win most if not all your matches, your real test will begin in the middle 8s, your 1/5 to finish top and 1/100 to finish top 2, in other words its a one team race, no real tests there
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:51 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: east east hull
hull2524 wrote:
tbh looking at the teams you should win most if not all your matches, your real test will begin in the middle 8s, your 1/5 to finish top and 1/100 to finish top 2, in other words its a one team race, no real tests there

No sh#t Sherlock
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: new prop signing

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:06 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4341
yea no s#t
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cally1963, des lawson, fun time frankie, roversmad, victarmeldrew, Willzay and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,4502,04475,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  