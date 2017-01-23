Not too bothered about Harrison if honest. We need someone who will stay fit 98% of time and be menacing. I know Leeds was a friendly and Kr are a new squad but some of the tries we conceded was like the reason we went down. Too soft we Ned a tough guy who will boss the forwards around park and make opposition think twice. And help us to build platform for our back line
On Friday night Leeds looked like what they are, a very well schooled superleague team with class down their spine. We have to remember this was only our second game together under a new coach with a new game plan. The real test is on Sunday week. My only concern from Friday was how easily Burrows wrong footed Abdul and Ellis, and the lack of inventiveness when running at the line. As I say early days and lots to working on , but T.S. will hopefully have things in hand and be working on all issues this week in the sun.
tbh looking at the teams you should win most if not all your matches, your real test will begin in the middle 8s, your 1/5 to finish top and 1/100 to finish top 2, in other words its a one team race, no real tests there
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
hull2524 wrote:
No sh#t Sherlock
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
