On Friday night Leeds looked like what they are, a very well schooled superleague team with class down their spine.

We have to remember this was only our second game together under a new coach with a new game plan. The real test is on Sunday week.

My only concern from Friday was how easily Burrows wrong footed Abdul and Ellis, and the lack of inventiveness when running at the line.

As I say early days and lots to working on , but T.S. will hopefully have things in hand and be working on all issues this week in the sun.