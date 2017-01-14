WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - new prop signing

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:26 pm
fun time frankie





SirStan wrote:
If Mr Sheens prefers Quinlan over Moss at full back then I think he is a better judge than you or I.

I think Cockayne's days at full back are finally over ( thank fook!)

Cockayne to full back comes around every ten years it seems so I expect him to reclaim his place around 2026 :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: new prop signing

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:51 pm
Pickering Red




Dave K. wrote:
I know it was, just thinking about some of the FB's in SL, he would well to be in the top 5 FB's in SL.

Gigot, Golding, Hardaker, Hanbury, Jowitt, Lomax, Mamo, McNally, O'Brien, Ratchford, Shaul, Tompkins

Not the most talented bunch imo. Shaul up there with the best, which for me is Rhys Hanbury. It is a problem position for England, that's for sure.

All the best fullbacks I have seen in SL have been Aussies. Hodgson, Bowen, Dorn and Hanbury. So maybe these Bradford lads could be right about Moss. It's rare to find supporters who are so passionate about a player who has only played half a season.


Re: new prop signing

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:08 pm
Dave K.






Pickering Red wrote:
Gigot, Golding, Hardaker, Hanbury, Jowitt, Lomax, Mamo, McNally, O'Brien, Ratchford, Shaul, Tompkins

Not the most talented bunch imo. Shaul up there with the best, which for me is Rhys Hanbury. It is a problem position for England, that's for sure.

All the best fullbacks I have seen in SL have been Aussies. Hodgson, Bowen, Dorn and Hanbury. So maybe these Bradford lads could be right about Moss. It's rare to find supporters who are so passionate about a player who has only played half a season.


Lomax is a very good FB, just injury prone, Hardaker is very good, just lose his way last year, MOS the year before and Sam is still a good player, add in Shaul and Hanbury. Jowitt looks a great prospect and very mature, I would actually say it's a pretty strong position.

Let's be honest Bradford haven't had much to cheat about, I'm not saying he won't do well, but to say he is in the top 10 SL players is hyping him up too far.

Bowen was ok, either great or terrible, didn't live up to his reputation IMO

Re: new prop signing

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:44 pm
Paul_HKR



Apparently a new signing will be announced tomorrow according to RH and Twitter?

The latest rumour flying around is Paea - not sure which one?

Re: new prop signing

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:14 pm
mean_machine




Lachlan burr - fella who was meant to sign for Bradford. Played something like 25 nrl games. Name I've heard.

I'd be delighted if the paea rumour came true, Mickey paea was truly outstanding. No chance mind.

Re: new prop signing

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:48 pm
MrPhilb




http://m.hulldailymail.co.uk/tim-sheens ... story.html


Re: new prop signing

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:06 pm
Sandro II Terrorista






If Paea comes back (which he won't) it would be all down to me, as I gave him Rover's absolutiion in Toulouse.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: new prop signing

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:09 am
Highlander





Dave K. wrote:
Lomax is a very good FB, just injury prone, Hardaker is very good, just lose his way last year, MOS the year before and Sam is still a good player, add in Shaul and Hanbury. Jowitt looks a great prospect and very mature, I would actually say it's a pretty strong position.

Let's be honest Bradford haven't had much to cheat about, I'm not saying he won't do well, but to say he is in the top 10 SL players is hyping him up too far.

Bowen was ok, either great or terrible, didn't live up to his reputation IMO


Who is your standoff at the moment? Whilst we signed & played him as a full back, he has played SO in Aus & Sheens called him a utility back when signed, so that may be an option as well.


Re: new prop signing

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:02 pm
Mild Rover






Ben Kavanagh linked in a couple of reports.

Hardly Mickey Paea, but steady, fed-trained and experienced while still, you'd assume, being in his prime.

