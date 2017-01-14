|
|
SirStan wrote:
If Mr Sheens prefers Quinlan over Moss at full back then I think he is a better judge than you or I.
I think Cockayne's days at full back are finally over ( thank fook!)
Cockayne to full back comes around every ten years it seems so I expect him to reclaim his place around 2026
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:51 pm
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
I know it was, just thinking about some of the FB's in SL, he would well to be in the top 5 FB's in SL.
Gigot, Golding, Hardaker, Hanbury, Jowitt, Lomax, Mamo, McNally, O'Brien, Ratchford, Shaul, Tompkins
Not the most talented bunch imo. Shaul up there with the best, which for me is Rhys Hanbury. It is a problem position for England, that's for sure.
All the best fullbacks I have seen in SL have been Aussies. Hodgson, Bowen, Dorn and Hanbury. So maybe these Bradford lads could be right about Moss. It's rare to find supporters who are so passionate about a player who has only played half a season.
|
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:08 pm
|
|
Pickering Red wrote:
Gigot, Golding, Hardaker, Hanbury, Jowitt, Lomax, Mamo, McNally, O'Brien, Ratchford, Shaul, Tompkins
Not the most talented bunch imo. Shaul up there with the best, which for me is Rhys Hanbury. It is a problem position for England, that's for sure.
All the best fullbacks I have seen in SL have been Aussies. Hodgson, Bowen, Dorn and Hanbury. So maybe these Bradford lads could be right about Moss. It's rare to find supporters who are so passionate about a player who has only played half a season.
Lomax is a very good FB, just injury prone, Hardaker is very good, just lose his way last year, MOS the year before and Sam is still a good player, add in Shaul and Hanbury. Jowitt looks a great prospect and very mature, I would actually say it's a pretty strong position.
Let's be honest Bradford haven't had much to cheat about, I'm not saying he won't do well, but to say he is in the top 10 SL players is hyping him up too far.
Bowen was ok, either great or terrible, didn't live up to his reputation IMO
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:44 pm
|
|
Apparently a new signing will be announced tomorrow according to RH and Twitter?
The latest rumour flying around is Paea - not sure which one?
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:14 pm
|
|
Lachlan burr - fella who was meant to sign for Bradford. Played something like 25 nrl games. Name I've heard.
I'd be delighted if the paea rumour came true, Mickey paea was truly outstanding. No chance mind.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:48 pm
|
|
|
HULL KINGSTON ROVERS is my religion, Craven Park is my church and Albert Kelly is my God
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:06 pm
|
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:09 am
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
Lomax is a very good FB, just injury prone, Hardaker is very good, just lose his way last year, MOS the year before and Sam is still a good player, add in Shaul and Hanbury. Jowitt looks a great prospect and very mature, I would actually say it's a pretty strong position.
Let's be honest Bradford haven't had much to cheat about, I'm not saying he won't do well, but to say he is in the top 10 SL players is hyping him up too far.
Bowen was ok, either great or terrible, didn't live up to his reputation IMO
Who is your standoff at the moment? Whilst we signed & played him as a full back, he has played SO in Aus & Sheens called him a utility back when signed, so that may be an option as well.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:02 pm
|
|
Ben Kavanagh linked in a couple of reports.
Hardly Mickey Paea, but steady, fed-trained and experienced while still, you'd assume, being in his prime.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.