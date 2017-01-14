Pickering Red wrote: Gigot, Golding, Hardaker, Hanbury, Jowitt, Lomax, Mamo, McNally, O'Brien, Ratchford, Shaul, Tompkins



Not the most talented bunch imo. Shaul up there with the best, which for me is Rhys Hanbury. It is a problem position for England, that's for sure.



All the best fullbacks I have seen in SL have been Aussies. Hodgson, Bowen, Dorn and Hanbury. So maybe these Bradford lads could be right about Moss. It's rare to find supporters who are so passionate about a player who has only played half a season.

Lomax is a very good FB, just injury prone, Hardaker is very good, just lose his way last year, MOS the year before and Sam is still a good player, add in Shaul and Hanbury. Jowitt looks a great prospect and very mature, I would actually say it's a pretty strong position.Let's be honest Bradford haven't had much to cheat about, I'm not saying he won't do well, but to say he is in the top 10 SL players is hyping him up too far.Bowen was ok, either great or terrible, didn't live up to his reputation IMO