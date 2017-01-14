Dave K. wrote: I know it was, just thinking about some of the FB's in SL, he would well to be in the top 5 FB's in SL.

Gigot, Golding, Hardaker, Hanbury, Jowitt, Lomax, Mamo, McNally, O'Brien, Ratchford, Shaul, TompkinsNot the most talented bunch imo. Shaul up there with the best, which for me is Rhys Hanbury. It is a problem position for England, that's for sure.All the best fullbacks I have seen in SL have been Aussies. Hodgson, Bowen, Dorn and Hanbury. So maybe these Bradford lads could be right about Moss. It's rare to find supporters who are so passionate about a player who has only played half a season.