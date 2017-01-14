Pickering Red wrote: Wowsa! That good, eh?



What's he like defensively?



The last Bulls fullback we signed is a bit of a defensive turnstile, but maybe we haven't seen the best of him yet and judging by your feedback on Kieran Moss, it looks like we never will.

If a player makes a break he'll line them up and chop them down by their ankles as he can out run pretty much anyone.His only weakness is he is quite slight. So if he's stuck on his goaline, he did sturggle to stop a charging player. But thats his only weakness.Everything else though is class. Speed. His support play is just phenominal. He catches most kicks on the full and thats when it gets exciting. He'll score a few full lengthers. If he puts a man through a gap 99.9% of players stop and think thats done. Moss will pop up at the end supporting to score.There's a few videos i think on a well known video channel of his spectacular tries in the few short months he was with us.