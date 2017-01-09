WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - new prop signing

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:33 am
Hull FC pointy little tit's in belittling our club's shocker.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:34 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Don't think he's what we need. We've got Mulhern and Moran for hoping for, we need somebody we can expect from. I don't think Matonga is there yet, even in the championship. Or the end of the Championship we want to be at, anyway.


That's a fair post, although lots of your fans didn't want Abdul and I thought he was your best player yesterday, and he has a more pivotal role, although I suppose he is more experienced.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:45 pm
Luke Page would be an excellent signing, particularly in the division we are in.

Kept a slight interest in him since the famous YouTube video and by all accounts has the same sort of impact playing in the Queensland Cup but is playing a lot more minutes.

I would class him in the Kylie Leuluai type of prop, very aggressive with a decent engine.

Would be worlds apart to all props in regards to skill levels in the Championship.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:54 pm
Not getting giddy after yesterdays game but for the first time in a few years the players looked fit and organised to say it was the first run out, my stand outs were Scruton, Clark and Addy but more than happy with all the new lads performances.
Liam Salter did really well also after a long absence,onwards and upwards.
