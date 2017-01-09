Not getting giddy after yesterdays game but for the first time in a few years the players looked fit and organised to say it was the first run out, my stand outs were Scruton, Clark and Addy but more than happy with all the new lads performances.
Liam Salter did really well also after a long absence,onwards and upwards.
