Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:54 am
Luke Page lined up apparently, hopefully it'll end better than our last PNG experience :lol:

Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:16 am
Just looked at him on UTUBE he looks a wrecking ball type 6-1 17stone playing for Burleigh Bears has played for Broncos and Canberra 25 yrs old Has played for PNG but born in Australia another ginger
Not heard from anyone else about rovers in for him so don't know where name came from maybe some truth in it, you don't just pull a name out of the bag

Or do you

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:41 am
easthull4 wrote:
Just looked at him on UTUBE he looks a wrecking ball type 6-1 17stone playing for Burleigh Bears has played for Broncos and Canberra 25 yrs old Has played for PNG but born in Australia another ginger
Not heard from anyone else about rovers in for him so don't know where name came from maybe some truth in it, you don't just pull a name out of the bag

Or do you


Heard it from a big Rovers fan, EDIT MR - I think I know who you mean and he hasn't forgiven me for last time (when, in fairness, I had no clue)

Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:13 pm
Heard a rumour today you are interested in Matonga on loan from us, be a good signing, thought he did well today when most other forwards were dominated, is keep him at Hull as I think he could push for a bench spot in a few games.

Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:44 pm
I didn't think Matonga made any real yards at all. Just a carthorse. We had a better carthorse in Cox before we binned him off. Heard before the game Sheens was looking at Fash so I watched him a little. Very vocal but didn't do alot. I'd be very underwhelmed if it was announced in the morning.
‎"They supercede individuals, they supercede the team and they supercede the club. Our club is a traditional, working class club and the supporters are loyal and passionate and to see them go away happy really makes my day." Craig Sandercock.

