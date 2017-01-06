Just looked at him on UTUBE he looks a wrecking ball type 6-1 17stone playing for Burleigh Bears has played for Broncos and Canberra 25 yrs old Has played for PNG but born in Australia another ginger Not heard from anyone else about rovers in for him so don't know where name came from maybe some truth in it, you don't just pull a name out of the bag
Or do you
Heard it from a big Rovers fan, EDIT MR - I think I know who you mean and he hasn't forgiven me for last time (when, in fairness, I had no clue)
Heard a rumour today you are interested in Matonga on loan from us, be a good signing, thought he did well today when most other forwards were dominated, is keep him at Hull as I think he could push for a bench spot in a few games.
I didn't think Matonga made any real yards at all. Just a carthorse. We had a better carthorse in Cox before we binned him off. Heard before the game Sheens was looking at Fash so I watched him a little. Very vocal but didn't do alot. I'd be very underwhelmed if it was announced in the morning.
