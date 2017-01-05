I've just watched the final of today's edition of the BBC's "Pointless" quiz programme.The question in the final had the heading RUGBY LEGENDS, and the three questions all had sub-headings relating to Rugby Union. No mention whatsoever of Rugby League even though the heading hinted that it could.I'd complain to the BBC but Aunty Beeb would probably replay to the effect that RL is a minority sport. I would argue back that so is tennis yet there are questions regarding this other boring sport in just about every edition of Pointless.Another example of the BBC treating us as second class citizens.